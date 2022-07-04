“Like a proud father” – Leeds United star urges Manchester City to ‘look after’ Kalvin Phillips as he completes Etihad transfer

Leeds United captain Liam Cooper has revealed his pride at seeing midfielder Kalvin Phillips complete a dream move to Premier League champions Manchester City.

The 26-year-old defensive midfielder has signed a six-year deal at Manchester City. Sky Sports report that Leeds will recieve £42 million fee plus add-ons for their star player.

The England international is unlikely to play every game due to the incredible competition in front of him at Manchester City from Rodri and Ilkay Gundogan. This will be a stark contrast to his time at his boyhood club, where his presence was essential to the team.

Upon his departure from Elland Road, Phillips posted a statement on Twitter where he thanked his teammates and the fans for their support. Cooper sent a heart-warming reply to the post, saying:

"Like a proud Father. You have earned this chance and I have no doubt you will deliver like you always did for us. An unbelievable player but I’m more proud of the man you have become! Never change mate. Look after him."

Kalvin Phillips heaps praise on Marcelo Bielsa before securing Manchester City move

The England midfielder joined the Yorkshire giants aged 14 in 2010, before going on to make 234 appearances for the senior side.

Phillips' career really started to take off upon the arrival of former manager Marcelo Bielsa. The French manager took over the side in 2018. He guided the Whites to promotion back to the Premier League after 16 years away from the top-flight.

In his departing statement, Phillips ensured he properly thanked the legendary Argentine coach, as he declared:

"I cannot mention Leeds without mentioning one special person - Marcelo. The best manager I have ever come across. He was a man that gave the club life, he gave the players and everyone involved in the club belief that we were good enough to return to the Premier League after 16 years."

He added:

"And now to Jesse, what an unbelievable manager you are, but what an even better person. You came into this club and gave every single player confidence and belief in a very difficult season and that's what kept us in the league."

To the supporters, Phillips said:

"I hope you guys understand my decision and will accept that I only want to chase my dreams and test myself against and with the best teams and best players on the planet. As a young kid I had so many dreams and still do... but playing for you was the one I will never forget. You are the best fans in the world."

