Lille 1-5 PSG: Parisians player ratings as Lionel Messi shines in rout of defending champions | Ligue 1 2021-22

Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) made light work of LOSC Lille in a 5-1 demolition at the Stade Pierre-Mauroy in Ligue 1 on Sunday (February 6).

Danilo Pereira struck a brace while Presnel Kimpembe, Kylian Mbappe and Lionel Messi also scored to help the Parisians record their third league win in a row. Sven Botman leveled the proceedings for the home side in the first half after Pereira's goal but Mauricio Pochettino's troops were simply too hot to handle.

Lille, who've fallen dramatically since winning the league last year, lost for the second game in a row and remain in 11th place with 32 points from 23 games.

PSG, meanwhile, extended their unbeaten run to 14 games in the league. They now have a 13-point lead at the top of the Ligue 1 table with only 15 more games left in the season.

Here are the player ratings for PSG:

Gianluigi Donnarumma - 7/10

Despite PSG's dominance, he was called into action several times by Lille and made four saves in the game. However, Donnarumma could do nothing about Botman's goal.

Achraf Hakimi - 7/10

The Moroccan looked shaky defensively in the initial periods but was dangerous going forward. Hakimi improved in defense as the match progressed to complete six tackles and win eight ground duels.

Marquinhos - 6/10

His passing range was on full display but Marquinhos struggled to cope with Lille's attacking intent. The Brazilian made no blocks, interceptions or tackles on the night in an average display.

Presnel Kimpembe - 7.5/10

Kimpembe looked more composed and tidy than Marquinhos in defense, racking up two tackles, and also scored from a corner to restore PSG's lead.

Nuno Mendes - 7/10

The Portuguese defender was a menace offensively, running up and down the pitch while also setting up his side's opening goal. He managed a key pass and completed 93.6% of his attempted passes.

Danilo Pereira - 8/10

He scored two easy goals, the first of which was a mistake from Lille goalkeeper Ivo Grbic, but nevertheless they played a big role in PSG's victory. Pereira also recorded a tackle and won two fouls.

Football on BT Sport @btsportfootball



Handed to him on a plate by Lille goalkeeper Ivo Grbić



You can't afford to make mistakes like that against PSG. Gift wrapped for Danilo Pereira!Handed to him on a plate by Lille goalkeeper Ivo GrbićYou can't afford to make mistakes like that against PSG. Gift wrapped for Danilo Pereira! 🎁Handed to him on a plate by Lille goalkeeper Ivo Grbić 😫You can't afford to make mistakes like that against PSG. https://t.co/RUDDWm4UFe

Leandro Paredes - 8/10

The Argentine was a live wire in midfield, knitting passes together, closing down the gaps and even bagging an assist. It was a fantastic all-round performance from Paredes to lead his side to yet another win.

Marco Verratti - 7.5/10

Verratti dealt with Lille's press with aplomb and was tidy in possession, completing 94.9% of his passes. He also teed up Mbappe for their fifth goal and managed a team-high four tackles.

Angel Di Maria - 7/10

Di Maria was full of tricks and electric dribbles to begin the game but was unfortunately substituted off at half-time with an injury.

Lionel Messi - 8/10

The former Barcelona man was absolutely rampant in the opening stanza, scoring and assisting once each, but decided to take his feet off the gas after the break. Regardless, this was still Messi's best league performance with his new club so far.

Most importantly, the Argentine looked much more involved in the game. Messi recorded five shots (three on target), a team-high six key passes and also won three fouls.

Kylian Mbappe - 7/10

Mbappe was a big threat to Lille with his energetic runs and passes in the final third, topping it all off with a goal too. He has 20 goals already this season despite claims that he hasn't been at his goalscoring best.

Squawka Football @Squawka Kylian Mbappé has now been directly involved in THREE-HUNDRED first-team goals for club & country:



◎ 314 games

◉ 203 goals

◉ 97 assists



Outrageous output at the age of 23. Kylian Mbappé has now been directly involved in THREE-HUNDRED first-team goals for club & country:◎ 314 games◉ 203 goals◉ 97 assistsOutrageous output at the age of 23. https://t.co/dwVirs5Y1Z

Substitutes

Julian Draxler - 5/10

The German was largely anonymous after coming on for Di Maria at half-time. It's not hard to see why PSG want to offload him.

Thilo Kehrer - 6/10

He completed all of his passes with unerring accuracy after replacing Kimpembe in the 78th minute but didn't contribute much otherwise.

Xavi Simons - N/A

Simons did not have enough time on the pitch to make an impact after replacing Paredes in the 85th minute.

Edited by Anantaajith Ra