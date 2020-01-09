Lille open to selling Boubakary Soumare this January

Boubakary Soumare is highly sought-after

The French league has long been identified as a breeding ground for talented players and LOSC Lille is one of the biggest exports of young players to bigger clubs on the continent.

Players like Eden Hazard, Gervinho, Osaze Odemwingie, and Nicolas Pepe have all progressed through the ranks at the Stade Pierre Mauroy, and their successes elsewhere have cast a spotlight on the club in the hope of identifying the next big star.

There is no shortage of youngsters in the current squad and Boubakary Soumare has emerged as one of the biggest shining lights.

The 20-year-old has garnered attention with his displays over the last two years, with his energetic and box-to-box abilities drawing comparisons to compatriots Paul Pogba and Tanguy Ndombele.

The race for Boubakary Soumare intensifies

With several top clubs in need of midfield reinforcements, it comes as no surprise that most of them have turned to Soumare, with reports indicating that Chelsea, Manchester United, Real Madrid, and Atletico Madrid are all interested in his services.

The PSG-academy product turned down professional terms with the capital club to move to Lille and this decision has reaped dividends, as he has established himself in the first team alongside other young players like Renato Sanchez and Victor Osimhen.

Despite being just 20, Soumare is a key component of Christophe Galtier's midfield and has already amassed over over 45 league appearances, as well as started in each of Lille's six Champions League games this season.

His versatility means that he can be deployed anywhere across the midfield and while he might still have some rough edges to his game, there is still room for development in the coming years.

Over 20 scouts have been sent to watch him in the last one year and Wolves tried unsuccessfully to sign him last summer, with Lille unwilling to let their prized possession leave just yet.

However, new reports by GFFN suggest that the club have changed their stance and although the player is willing to stay until the end of the season, Les Douges are willing to let Boubakary Soumare is his valuation of around €50m is met.

Boubakary Soumaré wants to stay at Lille until the end of the season, but Les Dogues might force the player to depart, as the amounts being discussed with interested parties stand at around the €50m mark (RMC) https://t.co/S4RRoxMayW — Get French Football News (@GFFN) January 8, 2020

This is sure to spark a bidding war, with Manchester United, Tottenham, Napoli, and Chelsea all short of quality options in the middle of the park.

