×
Create
Notifications
⚡️ Get the free App now
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Careers
Edition:
English
हिन्दी
Advertisement

Lille open to selling Boubakary Soumare this January

Elvis Ume O
ANALYST
News
Published Jan 09, 2020
Jan 09, 2020 IST

Boubakary Soumare is highly sought-after
Boubakary Soumare is highly sought-after

The French league has long been identified as a breeding ground for talented players and LOSC Lille is one of the biggest exports of young players to bigger clubs on the continent.

Players like Eden Hazard, Gervinho, Osaze Odemwingie, and Nicolas Pepe have all progressed through the ranks at the Stade Pierre Mauroy, and their successes elsewhere have cast a spotlight on the club in the hope of identifying the next big star.

There is no shortage of youngsters in the current squad and Boubakary Soumare has emerged as one of the biggest shining lights.

The 20-year-old has garnered attention with his displays over the last two years, with his energetic and box-to-box abilities drawing comparisons to compatriots Paul Pogba and Tanguy Ndombele.

The race for Boubakary Soumare intensifies

With several top clubs in need of midfield reinforcements, it comes as no surprise that most of them have turned to Soumare, with reports indicating that Chelsea, Manchester United, Real Madrid, and Atletico Madrid are all interested in his services.

The PSG-academy product turned down professional terms with the capital club to move to Lille and this decision has reaped dividends, as he has established himself in the first team alongside other young players like Renato Sanchez and Victor Osimhen.

Despite being just 20, Soumare is a key component of Christophe Galtier's midfield and has already amassed over over 45 league appearances, as well as started in each of Lille's six Champions League games this season.

His versatility means that he can be deployed anywhere across the midfield and while he might still have some rough edges to his game, there is still room for development in the coming years.

Over 20 scouts have been sent to watch him in the last one year and Wolves tried unsuccessfully to sign him last summer, with Lille unwilling to let their prized possession leave just yet.

Advertisement

However, new reports by GFFN suggest that the club have changed their stance and although the player is willing to stay until the end of the season, Les Douges are willing to let Boubakary Soumare is his valuation of around €50m is met.


This is sure to spark a bidding war, with Manchester United, Tottenham, Napoli, and Chelsea all short of quality options in the middle of the park.

Also check out: Sportskeeda live transfer news and rumors





LOSC Lille Metropole Football
Advertisement

You may also like

Advertisement
Fetching more content...
Advertisement
Featured Matches
ISL 2019-20
FT GOA NOR
2 - 0
 Goa vs NorthEast United
Today BEN JAM 07:30 PM Bengaluru vs Jamshedpur
Tomorrow HYD CHE 07:30 PM Hyderabad vs Chennaiyin
11 Jan ODI MUM 07:30 PM Odisha vs Mumbai City
Premier League 2019-20
11 Jan SHE WES 01:30 AM Sheffield United vs West Ham
11 Jan CRY ARS 06:00 PM Crystal Palace vs Arsenal
11 Jan CHE BUR 08:30 PM Chelsea vs Burnley
11 Jan MAN NOR 08:30 PM Manchester United vs Norwich
11 Jan TOT LIV 11:00 PM Tottenham vs Liverpool
I-League 2019-20
Today MOH IND 05:00 PM Mohun Bagan vs Indian Arrows
select leagues:
Featured
Premier League 2019-20
UEFA Champions League 2019-20
ISL 2019-20
La Liga 2019-20
I-League 2019-20
Serie A TIM 2019-20
MLS 2019
Advertisement
Advertisement
Contact Us