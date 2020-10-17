In one of the games to watch this weekend in Ligue 1, second-placed Lille welcome third-placed RC Lens to the Stade Pierre Mauroy on Sunday night.

The clubs head into the first Derby Du Nord of the campaign in terrific form, winning four of their six games. Lille are just one of the two unbeaten sides in the league after six games, alongside leaders Rennes, while Lens have lost one game but would be happy to have beaten reigning champions Paris Saint-Germain back in September.

Rennes drew their games against Dijon and are now on 15 points at the top of the league, which means the winner of this game will end the week at the top of the Ligue 1 standings.

Lille OSC vs RC Lens Head-to-Head

These northern French neighbours have clashed 54 times across all competitions. Lille hold the upper hand in the head-to-head record, having won 21 games, but Lens are not too far behind with 14 wins. These clubs have played out a draw on as many as 19 occasions.

Les Dogues have performed better in the recent editions of the long-standing rivalry and are unbeaten in their last eight appearances against the Blood and Gold.

Lille OSC form guide: W-W-D-W-W

RC Lens form guide: W-D-W-W-W

Lille OSC vs RC Lens Team News

Jose Fonte tested positive for COVID-19 on October 5 and faces a late fitness test

The only concern for the home side for the derby is the doubt over the eligibility of captain Jose Fonte for the game. The veteran defender tested positive for COVID-19 on October 5 but is asymptomatic and as per sources, he is to undergo a test ahead of the game to get a final clearance before he can join up with the squad.

In his absence, Adama Soumaoro or Tiago Djalo could be handed a start by manager Christophe Galtier.

Injured: None

Doubtful: Jose Fonte (COVID)

Suspended: None

RC Lens have a few injury concerns heading into the high-stakes fixture. Cheick Traore and Issiaga Sylla are ruled out due to injuries while Seko Fofana remains a doubt after he only resumed partial training.

Zakaria Diallo had tested positive for COVID-19 on October 1 but has continued to train separately from the group and can rejoin the squad if he receives the clearance. Left-back Fecunda Medina will miss the game through suspension.

Injured: Cheick Traore (ankle), Issiaga Sylla (calf)

Doubtful: Zakaria Diallo (COVID), Seko Fofana (match fitness)

Suspended: Fecunda Medina

Lille OSC vs RC Lens Predicted XI

Lille OSC predicted XI (4-4-2): Mike Maignan; Zeki Celik, Tiago Djaló, Sven Botman, Domagoj Bradarić, Luiz Araujo, Benjamin Andre, Renato Sanches, Jonathan Bamba; Burak Yilmaz, Jonathan David

RC Lens predicted XI (3-4-3): Jean-Louis Leca, Jonathan Gradit, Loic Bade, Massadio Haïdara; Ismaël Boura, Yannick Cahuzac, Cheick Doucoure, Jonathan Clauss; Gael Kakuta, Florian Sotoca, Ignatius Ganago

Lille OSC vs RC Lens Prediction

Lille and Lens are both in red-hot form at the moment. Attack has been their strength this term and they are almost comparable in that statistic, having scored nine and 10 goals respectively. It is defensively that the home side has shown strength, having let in just two goals in six games.

We believe the home advantage and a superior defence will help Lille record a narrow win over Lens in what is expected to be an exciting game, with the top spot in Ligue 1 on the line.

Prediction: Lille OSC 2-1 RC Lens