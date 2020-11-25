Lille vs AC Milan prediction, preview, team news and more | UEFA Europa League 2020-21

AC Milan travel to France to take on Lille in a UEFA Europa League clash at the Stade Pierre Mauroy.

Lille are a point ahead of Milan at the top of Group H, after a comfortable win at the San Siro three weeks ago.

In that game, AC Milan were put to the sword by a Yusuf Yazici hat-trick, which gave Lille a 3-0 win.

However, Milan will still go into this game full of confidence after an excellent 3-1 win over Napoli in Serie A over the weekend. It was another Zlatan Ibrahimovic-inspired win for Milan, who are top of Serie A.

Meanwhile, Lille warmed up for this crunch game with a comfortable 4-0 win against Lorient over the weekend in Ligue 1.

Lille vs AC Milan Head-to-Head

In three head-to-head encounters between Lille and AC Milan, the French club are yet to be beaten by their illustrious Italian opponents.

Before this season, the two clubs faced each other in the 2006 UEFA Champions League, when Lille won one game and drew the other.

Lille form guide: W-W-W-D-D

AC Milan form guide: W-D-L-W-W

Lille vs AC Milan Team News

Renato Sanches is set to miss out with the muscle injury he picked up on international duty, while Zeki Celik's sprained ankle means another start at right-back for Jeremy Pied.

Injured: Renato Sanches, Mehmet Zeki Celik

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

AC Milan will be without the inspirational Ibrahimovic, who suffered a thigh injury during their win against Napoli over the weekend. Milan will have to deal with the blow for the next few weeks, as they look to sustain their run at the top of Serie A in addition to their Europa League commitments.

Rafael Leao is also ruled out for AC Milan after picking up an injury on international duty with Portugal.

Injured: Zlatan Ibrahimovic, Rafael Leao

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

Lille vs AC Milan Predicted XI

Lille Predicted XI (4-4-2): Mike Maignan, Zeki Celik, Adama Soumaoro, Sven Botman, Domagoj Bradaric, Jonathan Ikone, Benjamin Andre, Boubakary Soumare, Jonathan Bamba, Yusuf Yazici, Jonathan David

AC Milan Predicted XI (4-3-3): Gianluigi Donnarumma; Diogo Dalot, Simon Kjaer, Alessio Romagnoli, Theo Hernandez; Sandro Tonali, Ismael Bennacer; Brahim Diaz, Alexis Saelemaekers, Rade Krunic; Ante Rebic

Lille vs AC Milan Prediction

We are predicting another win for the French side in this game against a Milan side bereft of their best player.

Prediction: Lille 2-0 AC Milan