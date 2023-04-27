Lille vs Ajaccio Prediction and Betting Tips | April 29th 2023

Lille will entertain Ajaccio at the Stade Pierre-Mauroy in Ligue 1 on Saturday.

The hosts were held to a 1-1 draw by Auxerre in their previous outing as M'Baye Niang equalized in the 62nd minute from the penalty spot for Auxerre after in-form striker Jonathan David opened the scoring in the 36th minute from the penalty spot.

The visitors are winless in their last seven league outings but avoided a seventh straight defeat on Sunday as they were held to a goalless draw by Brest. Substitute Yoann Touzghar was sent off just four minutes after coming off the bench but Ajaccio held their own to avoid a defeat.

Lille vs Ajaccio Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

The two teams have squared off 23 times in all competitions since 1967. The hosts have a better record in these meetings with 15 wins. The visitors have four wins to their name and four games have ended in draws.

The hosts are on an eight-game winning run against the visitors and have scored three goals apiece in their last four games.

Lille have scored at least two goals in their last nine meetings against the visitors.

Ajaccio have failed to score in five of their last seven away games against the hosts.

Lille are unbeaten at home in all competitions since August. Ajaccio have suffered five consecutive defeats in their travels, failing to score in three games in that period.

Both teams have been awarded nine penalties in Ligue 1 this season, more than any other team in the competition.

The visitors have the worst attacking record in Ligue 1 this season, scoring 22 goals in 32 games.

Lille vs Ajaccio Prediction

Les Dogues have an impressive home record and have gone unbeaten in their last 13 home games, winning nine matches in that period. They have suffered just one defeat against the visitors at Saturday's venue since 1998 and will have the upper hand in the match.

L'ours have struggled for form in the league recently and have just two wins in 2023. They have failed to score in eight of their last 11 league outings and might struggle here.

Considering Lille's dominance in their recent meetings against the visitors, we expect them to eke out a narrow win.

Prediction: Lille 2-1 Ajaccio

Lille vs Ajaccio Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Lille

Tip 2: Goals - Over/Under 2.5 Goals - Over 2.5

Tip 3: At least a goal to be scored in the second half - Yes

Tip 4: Jonathan David to score or assist any time - Yes

