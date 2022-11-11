Lille vs Angers Prediction and Betting Tips | November 13th 2022

Lille face off with Angers in a Ligue 1 match at the Stade Pierre-Mauroy this Sunday.

Lille are currently sitting in seventh place in the table, while Angers are rock bottom and are in a desperate fight against relegation.

The league champions in 2020-21, Lille haven’t done too badly for themselves this season, winning seven of their first 14 matches to climb up into the top half. However, they’ve also lost five games, meaning their form has been patchy overall, and they haven’t won since October 23.

Angers, meanwhile, have claimed just eight points from their first 14 matches and unsurprisingly sit at the bottom of the table. Right now, they’re on a six-game losing streak, meaning boss Gerald Baticle could be facing the last chance saloon this weekend.

Lille vs Angers Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Recent results between these sides have tended to favour Lille. They’ve won three of their last six meetings with Angers while losing just once in return, although they have fallen to their opponents at the Stade Pierre-Mauroy as recently as January 2021.

Angers sport the worst defense in Ligue 1 right now, as they’ve conceded 33 goals, more than any other side in the competition. They’ve also scored just 15 in return, making them one of the competition’s most profligate sides.

Lille have scored 26 goals thus far, and while they only sit in seventh, only three sides have scored more than them; league leaders Paris St. Germain, Monaco and Rennes.

Lille’s Jonathan David has scored nine goals thus far, making him Ligue 1’s third top scorer behind Kylian Mbappe and Neymar, who have both scored 11.

Angers have kept just two clean sheets thus far, and have only taken the lead in a single match – their 0-1 victory over Nice in mid-September.

Lille vs Angers Prediction

Given the polarizing form of these two sides, this one should be one of the weekend’s easier matches to predict.

Angers can’t seem to buy a win right now, and it’s arguable that boss Baticle has now run out of ideas, as his side are on a six-game losing streak. Lille, on the other hand, are one of the league’s top-scoring sides and will likely relish the chance to take on Ligue 1’s worst defense.

Lille have not won in their last two matches, but it’s highly likely that should change here in a comfortable home win.

Prediction: Lille 2-0 Angers

Lille vs Angers Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result – Lille win

Tip 2: Lille to score at least two goals – Yes (Angers have conceded two or more goals in 11 of their 14 matches this season).

Tip 3: Jonathan David to score for Lille – Yes (David has not scored since October 14, but against a weak defense he should be hopeful of finding the net).

