Lille vs Auxerre Prediction and Betting tips | August 7, 2022 

Lille will host Auxerre at the Stade Pierre Mauroy on Sunday in the opening weekend of the 2022-23 Ligue 1.

The Mastiffs endured a grossly underwhelming campaign while defending their title, prompting the dismissal of Jocelyn Gourvennec at the helm just a year after his appointment. They began the season on a high, beating Paris Saint-Germain 1-0 in the Trophee des Champions but quickly ran out of steam, ending the season in a lowly tenth place.

Lille have seen a few key players depart this summer, including Sven Botman and Renato Sanches, while Amadou Onana is on the brink of leaving too. They have brought in some new faces and will hope that'll be enough to spur a much better campaign.

Auxerre, meanwhile, are set to make their Ligue 1 return this weekend after a decade-long absence. They have improved in Ligue 2 over the last few years, making the promotion playoffs last season. Against Saint-Etienne in a two-legged clash, they won on penalties after the tie ended 2-2 on aggregate.

The visitors kicked off their preseason campaign with back-to-back defeats. However, they bounced back to pick up three wins from their final four friendlies and will look to take that confidence into the new season.

Lille vs Auxerre Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

The weekend clash will mark the 30th meeting between Lille and Auxerre. The hosts have won eight of their previous matchups, while Auxerre have won 12. There have been nine draws between the two teams.

Lille have lost just one of their last six games in this fixture after losing four of their previous five.

The Mastiffs played out eight draws on home turf last season, the most in Ligue 1.

Auxerre picked up the most points on the road in the second tier last season.

Lille conceded 48 goals in the league last season, their second-highest goal concession tally this season.

The visitors had the second-highest goal tally in Ligue 2 last season.

Lille vs Auxerre Prediction

Lille picked up just two wins from their final nine games of the previous campaign. They have lost just one of their preseason outings and will hope to fare better this campaign.

Auxerre have lost just two of their 22 competitive outings this year. They are, however, coming up against one of the league's big boys this weekend and could endure defeat.

Prediction: Lille 2-1 Auxerre.

Lille vs Auxerre Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Result: Lille.

Tip 2 - Both teams to score: YES (Both teams have found the back of the net in all but one of their last five matchups).

Tip 3 - Goals - Over/under 2.5 - Under 2.5 goals (All but two of Lille's last eight games have produced more than 2.5 goals).

