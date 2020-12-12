Lille vs Bordeaux prediction, preview, team news and more | Ligue 1 2020-21

The Ligue 1 is back in action this weekend as Lille take on Bordeaux in an intriguing fixture at the Stade Pierre-Mauroy on Sunday. Lille have enjoyed an excellent season so far and hold a distinct upper hand in this game.

Bordeaux have been fairly inconsistent this season and are currently in 10th place in the Ligue 1 standings. The away side edged Brest to a 1-0 victory last weekend and will need to step up to the plate in this game.

Lille have enjoyed an excellent season so far and are currently only two points behind league-leaders Paris Saint-Germain in the Ligue 1 standings. The French side lost to Celtic during the week and will want to bounce back in this game.

Next 🆙 We host #Bordeaux in @Ligue1_ENG at 17:00 CET on Sunday 👊 pic.twitter.com/zTgg3W9xz4 — LOSC Lille EN (@LOSC_EN) December 11, 2020

Lille vs Bordeaux Head-to-Head

Lille and Bordeaux are on a fairly even footing as far as the head-to-head record is concerned and have played 45 matches against each other. Bordeaux have a marginal historical advantage and have won 16 matches as opposed to Lille's 16 victories.

The previous match between these two teams ended in an emphatic 3-0 victory for Lille. Yusuf Yazici was exceptional on the day and is likely to play a pivotal role this weekend.

Lille form guide in Ligue 1: W-D-W-L-D

Bordeaux form guide in Ligue 1: W-D-W-L-L

Lille vs Bordeaux Team News

Renato Sanches is currently injured

Lille

Lille midfielder Renato Sanches is currently injured and might not play a part in this game. Jeremy Pied and Mehmet Zeki Celik are also carrying knocks and are unlikely to be risked in this game.

Injured: Adama Soumaoro, Luiz Araujo

Doubtful: Jeremy Pied, Renato Sanches, Mehmet Zeki Celik

Suspended: Domagoj Bradaric

Koscielny is currently injured. Image Source: Ligue 1

Bordeaux

Bordeaux have injury concerns of their own and will have to do without Laurent Koscielny and Samuel Kalu in this game. The away side has been in good form and will want a positive result from this game.

Injured: Laurent Koscielny, Samuel Kalu

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

Lille vs Bordeaux Predicted XI

Lille Predicted XI (4-4-2): Mike Maignan; Reinildo, Jose Fonte, Sven Botman, Tiago Djalo; Jonathan Ikone, Benjamin Andre, Xeka, Jonathan Bamba; Burak Yilmaz, Yusuf Yazici

🇺🇸 𝐂𝐨𝐧𝐠𝐫𝐚𝐭𝐬 Tim Weah 🇺🇸



A first #LOSC goal for our number 22 tonight, and what a 𝐡𝐢𝐭 it was 😍 👏 #UEL #CELLOSC #USMNT pic.twitter.com/Y9X2EisExI — LOSC Lille EN (@LOSC_EN) December 10, 2020

Bordeaux Predicted XI (4-2-3-1): Benoit Costil; Loris Benito, Pablo, Paul Baysse, Youssouf Sabaly; Otavio, Toma Basic; Hwang Ui-Jo, Hartem Ben Arfa, Mehdi Zerkane; Josh Maja

Lille vs Bordeaux Prediction

Lille have an excellent squad and have started the season in emphatic fashion. The home side will want to challenge Paris Saint-Germain to the Ligue 1 title this season and have plenty of work to do in the next few months.

Bordeaux have impressed on a few occasions this season and will want to put their best foot forward against Lille this weekend. Lille are the better side on paper, however, and should be able to win this game.

Prediction: Lille 2-1 Bordeaux

