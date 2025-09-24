Lille vs Brann Prediction and Betting Tips | September 25th 2025

LOSC Lille and Brann clash in the UEFA Europa League as they lock horns at the Stade Pierre Mauroy on Thursday. Both sides head into the midweek clash off the back of contrasting results, with Freyr Alexandersson’s men claiming a comfortable victory over Sandefjord in their Norwegian Eliteserien clash.

LOSC Lille were outclassed by a spirited Lens side last Saturday as they fell to a humbling 3-0 loss when the two teams met at the Stade Bollaert-Delelis in Ligue 1.

Before that, Bruno Genesio’s side kicked off the new French top-flight season with a thrilling 3-3 draw against Stade Brestois on August 17, before picking up three consecutive victories over AS Monaco, Lorient and Toulouse.

Lille now turn their attention to the Europa League, where they booked their spot in their season’s group-stage phase after finishing fifth in the Ligue 1 table last term with 60 points from 34 games.

Elsewhere, Brann ensured they remained within touching distance of the Eliteserien leaders Bodo/Glimt last Saturday when they picked up a 3-0 victory over Sandefjord at Jotun Arena.

Alexandersson’s men have gone five straight league matches without defeat, claiming four wins and one draw, a run which has seen them surge into third place in the table, six points off first-placed Bodo/Glimt with one game in hand.

Brann secured their spot in the Europa League after a solid qualifying run, where they knocked out Hacken in the third round before claiming a 6-1 aggregate victory over AEK Larnaca in the playoff round back in August.

LOSC Lille vs Brann Head-To-Head and Key Numbers

This will be the first-ever meeting between Lille and Brann, adding an extra layer of intrigue to the midweek clash as both sides look to begin their rivalry on a positive note.

Lille are unbeaten in five of their last six competitive matches, picking up four wins and one draw since mid-May.

Brann are on a run of eight back-to-back matches without defeat across all competitions, picking up six wins and two draws since July’s 2-0 loss against KFUM Oslo.

Lille have won all but one of their last six home games, with a 1-1 draw against Olympique Marseille on May 4 being the exception.

LOSC Lille vs Brann Prediction

While Brann have put together a solid run of results in recent weeks, they face a sterner challenge in a Lille side who have been rock-solid at home this year.

Given the gulf in quality and depth between the two teams, we are backing the French outfit to bounce back from the loss against Lens and secure all three points in front of their home crowd.

Prediction: LOSC Lille 3-1 Brann

LOSC Lille vs Brann Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Lille to win

Tip 2: Over 2.5 goals - Yes (There have been at least three goals scored in eight of Lille’s last 10 matches)

Tip 3: First to score - Lille (The hosts have netted the opening goal in five of their last seven games)

