Lille vs Le Havre Prediction and Betting Tips | February 8 2025

Lille play host to Le Havre in a Ligue 1 match at the Stade Pierre-Mauroy this Saturday.

Lille are currently in a strong position in the league, sitting in 4th, while Le Havre are bottom of the table, and look almost destined for relegation at this point.

So can Lille condemn their visitors to more misery this weekend?

Lille vs Le Havre Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Lille's record against Le Havre is absolutely exemplarary. Les Dogues have won all of their last six meetings with this weekend's visitors, dating back to 2008. To add to this, they've scored 15 goals in those games while conceding just three in return.

Last weekend saw Lille rebound from a disappointing loss to Strasbourg by beating Saint-Etienne impressively. However, Tuesday saw them suffer a shocking Coupe de France defeat to Ligue 2 side Dunkerque following a penalty shoot-out.

Le Havre, meanwhile, looked all set to claim a win over Angers last weekend, but ended up conceding a 90th minute equaliser. The result left them winless since November 24.

Lille's big strength this season has been their defence. They have conceded just 20 goals, with only Paris St. Germain and Lens conceding fewer. To add to this, they have also kept seven clean sheets.

Le Havre are by far Ligue 1's weakest attacking unit. Not only have they drawn nine blanks in the campaign, but they have only scored 15 goals in total, less than half of Lille's haul.

Lille vs Le Havre Prediction

On paper at least, this game should be the perfect way for Lille to bounce back from their shock defeat to Dunkerque.

Not only have Le Havre been largely toothless in front of goal, but they're up against a well-rounded side who are both dangerous in attack and strong in defence.

Had they hung on against Angers last weekend, Le Havre might've come into this match with more confidence. As it is, though, they'll be heading to a tough ground without a win in almost three months.

With that considered, the prediction here is a home win.

Prediction: Lille 2-0 Le Havre

Lille vs Le Havre Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Lille to win.

Tip 2: Lille to keep a clean sheet - Yes (Lille have kept seven clean sheets this season and Le Havre have only scored 14 goals).

Tip 3: Jonathan David to score or assist for Lille - Yes (David has been involved in five goals in his last five games for Lille).

