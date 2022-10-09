Lille vs Lens Prediction and Betting Tips | October 9, 2022

Lille will entertain local rivals Lens at Stade Pierre-Mauroy in Ligue 1 on Sunday (October 9) in the Derby du Nord, also called the Northern Derby.

The hosts have been inconsistent this season, winning four and drawing as many of their nine games. They're coming off a 2-1 loss at Lorient, despite playing almost half an hour with a numerical advantage after Dango Ouattara saw red in the 62nd minute.

Lens, meanwhile, have enjoyed an unbeaten start to their campaign. Alongside Paris Saint-Germain (PSG), they are the only team in the top flight without a defeat after nine games. They overcame Lyon in their last game, with Florian Sotoca's 82nd-minute penalty the difference between the two teams.

Lille vs Lens Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

This will be the 114th edition of the Derby du Nord. Lille lead 43-36 lead in wins, while 34 games have ended in draws.

Lens are on a three-game winning streak against Lille, including a league double last season and a win on penalties in Coupe de France in January.

Lens' 1-0 win at home last September was their first win in Ligue 1 over Lille since 2006.

There have been over 2.5 goals scored in Lille's last seven games in Ligue 1, while Lens have seen fewer than 2.5 goals in their last four outings.

Lens are unbeaten in their last 17 Ligue 1 games, keeping a clean sheet in the last three.

While both Lille and Lens have scored 17 goals this season, the hosts have conceded 18, which is the third-worst attacking record in the league.

Lens have conceded seven goals, which is the joint second-best defensive record in Ligue 1.

Lille vs Lens Prediction

Les Dogues have been inconsistent this season, winning only two of their four league games at home, losing two. They have scored eight goals, though, and the trend should continue.

Lens, meanwhile, have enjoyed an unbeaten run in the league and should keep alive that streak. They have won three games in a row against Lille and will look to continue that.

Les Sang et Or also boast a superior form than Lille and should secure a narrow win.

Prediction: Lille 1-2 Lens

Lille vs Lens Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Lens

Tip 2: Goals - Over/Under 2.5 Goals - Over 2.5

Tip 3: At least a goal to be scored in the second half - Yes

Tip 4: Jonathan David to score any time - Yes

