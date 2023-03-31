Lille vs Lorient Prediction and Betting Tips | April 2, 2023

Lille play host to Lorient in Ligue 1 at the Stade Pierre Mauroy on Sunday (April 2). Both teams are chasing European qualification, but it's sixth-placed Lille who're closer to doing so than their opponents.

Les Dogues are just one point below fifth-placed Rennes and could climb above them with a win. Lorient, meanwhile, sit a few places below in eighth and are five points behind Lille.

Lille vs Lorient Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Despite Lille seeing more success than Lorient in recent years, results between the two sides have largely been mixed. Of their last six clashes, both sides have won thriece apiece. However, Lorient have not won at the Stade Pierre Mauroy since 2017.

Lille are in a rich vein of form, having lost just once in eight games. That loss came against reigning champions Paris St. Germain, who needed a 95th-minute winner to secure a 4-3 win. Of 24 possible points, Lille have collected 15.

Lorient’s form has been patchier in recent weeks. They have not lost in three games but have only won one of them, beating struggling Troyes 2-0 in mid-March. It’s a far cry from their run of six straight wins earlier in the season.

Lille (51) have been one of Ligue 1’s most free-scoring sides this year, with only Monaco (57), Marseille (53) and Paris St. Germain (68) scoring more.

Jonathan David of Lille is Ligue 1’s joint-top scorer with 19 goals. Lorient also had one of the league’s highest scorers in Terem Moffi, but the Nigerian moved to Nice in January after scoring 12 for Lorient in the first half of the campaign.

Lille vs Lorient Prediction

Despite the two teams being close in the league table, the form guide suggests that this ought to be a home win for Lille.

They have looked good in recent weeks, haven’t had issues with scoring and have been relatively solid at the back, but they're capable of conceding too many at times.

Lorient, meanwhile, are capable of producing an impressive performance, but their form has been extremely patchy recently. So it’s difficult to imagine them keeping Lille’s dangerous attack out for too long.

Prediction: Lille 2-1 Lorient

Lille vs Lorient Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result – Lille win

Tip 2: Both teams to score – Yes (Lille have drawn just three blanks this season but have also kept just five clean sheets since the start of 2023.)

Tip 3: Jonathan David to score for Lille – Yes (David has scored six goals in his last six league games.)

