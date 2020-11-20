Lille vs Lorient prediction, preview, team news and more | Ligue 1 2020-21

The Ligue 1 is back in action after an eventful international break as Lille host a struggling Lorient side at the Stade Pierre-Mauroy in an important fixture on Sunday. Lille are not at their peak at the moment and will be desperate for a victory in this game.

Lorient are currently in a lowly 17th place in the Ligue 1 standings and have plenty of work to do to turn their season around over the next few weeks. The away side put in a dismal performance against Nantes in its previous game and needs to take it up a notch this weekend.

Lille enjoyed a spectacular start to their Ligue 1 season but have now played three matches without securing a victory. Lille are currently five points behind league-leaders Paris Saint-Germain in the Ligue 1 table and need to take all three points away from this game.

Lille vs Lorient Head-to-Head

Lille have a good historical record against Lorient and have won 11 games out of a total of 24 fixtures played between the two teams in the recent past. Lorient have won only seven games against Lille and can potentially trouble the home side in this game.

The previous meeting between these two sides took place in 2017 and ended in a surprising 1-0 victory for Lorient. The away side has improved considerably over the past year and will have a point to prove this weekend.

Lille form guide in Ligue 1: L-D-D-W-W

Lorient form guide in Ligue 1: L-D-L-W-L

Lille vs Lorient Team News

Jose Fonte is suspended for this game

Lille

Lille have a depleted squad going into this fixture and will have to do without Renato Sanches going into this game. Jose Fonte, Burak Yilmaz, and Reinildo are currently suspended and will not be able to play a part against Lorient.

Injured: Renato Sanches

Doubtful: Luiz Araujo

Suspended: Jose Fonte, Burak Yilmaz, Reinildo

Vincent Le Goff is currently injured. Image Source: FC Lorient

Lorient

Lorient have their fair share of injury concerns going into his game and will have to do without Vincent Le Goff against Lille. Jonathan Delaplace and Thomas Monconduit also remain doubtful ahead of this weekend's fixture.

Injured: Vincent Le Goff

Doubtful: Jonathan Delaplace, Thomas Monconduit

Suspended: None

Lille vs Lorient Predicted XI

Lille Predicted XI (4-4-2): Mike Maignan; Domagoj Bradaric, Sven Botman, Adama Soumaoro, Jemery Pied; Jonathan Bamba, Xeka, Boubakary Soumare, Jonathan Ikone; Jonathan Christian David, Yusuf Yazici

Lorient Predicted XI (4-4-2): Paul Nardi; Jeremy Morel, Andreaw Gravillon, Julien Laporte, Houboulang Mendes; Laurent Abergel, Yoane Wissa, Trevoh Chalobah, Stephane Diarra; Pierre-Yves Hamel, Terem Igobor Moffi

Lille vs Lorient Prediction

Lille have a formidable squad and have shown tremendous improvement over the past two years. The home side has not been at its best over the past month and the likes of Yusuf Yazici and Jonathan Ikone will have to step up to win this game for Lille.

Lorient finished at the top of Ligue 2 last year to secure promotion but have struggled to cope with the demands of the French top flight. Lille are the better side on paper and should be able to win this game.

Prediction: Lille 3-0 Lorient

