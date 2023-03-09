Lille vs Lyon Prediction and Betting Tips | March 10th 2023

Lille will entertain Lyon at the Stade Pierre-Mauroy in Ligue 1 on Friday. Both teams were held to draws in their previous outing and will be looking to return to winning ways.

The hosts, sixth in the league table, played out a 1-1 draw against local rivals Lens in their previous outing. José Fonte's own goal gave Lens the lead in the first half and in-form striker Jonathan David equalized in the second half.

Lyon played out a goalless draw against Lorient last time around as they remained in 10th place in the league table.

Lille vs Lyon Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

The two teams have crossed paths 105 times in all competitions since 1951. They are matched evenly in the head-to-head record with 39 wins apiece and 27 games have ended in draws.

This will be the third meeting between the two teams this season. Lyon have recorded wins in the two previous meetings. They picked up a 1-0 win in the reverse fixture in October and also came out on top on penalties in the Coupe de France round of 16 fixture last month.

Lille are unbeaten in their last five home meetings against Lyon, though four games in that period have ended in draws.

Lille are undefeated in 14 of their last 15 home matches against Lyon in all competitions.

Lille have suffered just a couple of defeats at home in all competitions and are unbeaten at home since August.

Lille have won five of their last six home games, scoring nine goals in that period while conceding just twice.

Lyon have won four of their last five away games, scoring at least two goals in four games in that period.

The hosts have outscored the visitors 46-39 in Ligue 1 this season and the visitors have the superior defensive record, conceding five goals fewer (28) than the hosts.

Lille vs Lyon Prediction

Both teams have endured identical results in their last six league games, recording three wins, playing out a couple of draws, and suffering a defeat. Les Dogues are unbeaten in their last 10 home games in the league and are expected to enjoy a solid outing.

They have also not suffered a defeat at Friday's venue against Les Gones since 2016 and will be hopeful of a positive outcome.

Olympique Lyonnais @OL



#LOSCOL On poursuit notre travail pour préparer le déplacement à Lille, avec le retour de @LacazetteAlex ... 🦾 On poursuit notre travail pour préparer le déplacement à Lille, avec le retour de @LacazetteAlex... 🦾🔴🔵 🔜 #LOSCOL https://t.co/fC6q7O39tB

Lyon have suffered just one defeat in their last six away games and are expected to hold their own in this match. Five of the last seven meetings between them at Friday's venue have produced fewer than 2.5 goals and we expect them to play out a low-scoring draw in this match as well.

Prediction: Lille 1-1 Lyon

Lille vs Lyon Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Draw

Tip 2: Goals - Over/Under 2.5 Goals - Under 2.5

Tip 3: At least a goal to be scored in the second half - Yes

Tip 4: Jonathan David to score or assist any time - Yes

