Lille vs Lyon Prediction and Betting Tips | May 6th 2024

Lille will entertain Lyon at the Stade Pierre-Mauroy in Ligue 1 action on Monday.

The hosts, fourth in the league table, will need to win their three remaining games to secure a direct berth in the UEFA Champions League group stage next season. After losing 1-0 to Monaco in a crucial midweek clash, they returned to winning ways last Sunday, with a 2-1 away triumph over Metz.

They conceded in the 23rd minute, as Georges Mikautadze scored from the penalty spot but were able to overturn the deficit in the first half itself. Ismaily equalized in the 31st minute and Yusuf Yazıcı completed their comeback with a goal in the 44th minute.

The visitors registered a 3-2 home win over Monaco last week, which was their third win in four games. Alexandre Lacazette and Saïd Benrahma scored in the first half while Malick Fofana scored the match-winner in the 84th minute.

They are in eighth place in the league table, with 44 points, six fewer than fifth-placed Nice. They have a narrow chance of booking a European spot next season.

Lille vs Lyon Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

The two teams have a long-standing rivalry and have met 111 times in all competitions thus far. They have contested these meetings closely, with the hosts having a narrow 43-42 lead in wins and 28 games ending in draws.

Three of the last four meetings between them have produced over 2.5 goals.

Lille are unbeaten in their last 12 home games in Ligue 1. Interestingly, they have suffered just one loss at home in the league since September 2022.

Lyon have suffered just one loss in their last eight games in all competitions, recording six wins.

The hosts have outscored the visitors 45-42 in 31 league games thus far. They also have the second-best defensive record in the league, conceding 27 goals, 24 fewer than the visitors.

Lille vs Lyon Prediction

Les Dogues have been in good touch recently, winning four of their last five games in all competitions. They have their last three home games in Ligue 1, scoring six goals while conceding just twice, and will look to continue that form. They are unbeaten in their last six home meetings in this fixture, though five games have ended in draws.

There are no team news updates for Paulo Fonseca as he remains without the services of captain Benjamin André, Samuel Umtiti, and Adam Ounas. Andrej Ilic is back in training but the match comes too soon for him.

Les Gones bounced back from a 4-1 loss to Paris Saint-Germain roughly a fortnight ago, with a hard-fought 3-2 win over Monaco last week. It was the third time in four games they had scored at least three goals in the league and will look to build on that form.

They have won five of their last six away games in Ligue 1, which bodes well for them. Nicolás Tagliafico was absent with a muscle strain last week and faces a late fitness test.

Five of the last six meetings between the two teams at Monday's venue have ended in draws and considering their current form, a high-scoring draw seems to be on the cards.

Prediction: Lille 2-2 Lyon

Lille vs Lyon Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Draw

Tip 2: Goals - Over/Under 2.5 Goals - Over 2.5 goals

Tip 3: At least one goal to be scored in the second half - Yes

Tip 4: Alexandre Lacazette to score or assist any time - Yes