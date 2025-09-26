Lille vs Lyon Prediction and Betting Tips | September 28 2025

Lille play host to Lyon in a big Ligue 1 match at the Stade Pierre-Mauroy this Sunday.
Both of these teams are currently flying high in the table. Lille are in 5th, while Lyon are two points and two places ahead of them in 3rd.
So which of these strong teams will come out on top this weekend?
Lille vs Lyon Head-to-Head and Key Numbers
- Lyon's recent record against Lille is a good one. They have won three of their last six meetings while losing just one in return, and have not been beaten by Lille at the Stade Pierre-Mauroy since 2020.
- Lille flew out of the traps to begin the season, winning three and drawing one of their first four matches. Last weekend, though, saw them suffer a poor defeat at the hands of Lens. However, they did bounce back this week, beating Brann in a Europa League tie.
- Lyon have also started this campaign well. They won their first three matches, and then bounced back from a defeat to Rennes by edging out Angers last weekend. In Europa League action this week they also won, defeating Dutch team Utrecht.
- With 13 goals scored thus far, Lille are Ligue 1's joint-top scorers alongside champions PSG. It is worth noting, though, that seven of their goals came against newly-promoted Lorient.
- With only three goals conceded to date, Lyon boast Ligue 1's toughest defence right now. They have also kept more clean sheets than any other team with a total of four.
Lille vs Lyon Prediction
This match pits two of Ligue 1's best sides against one another, and in terms of stats, it also pits a very potent attack against a tight defence. That makes it a tough one to pick.
Overall, then, Lille will enjoy the home advantage, have been free-scoring this season, and looked good in European action this week.
Lyon, though, are arguably the better team on paper, and do have a great record against Lille in recent years. Moreover, while their defence has been strong this season, they are equally dangerous in attack.
All things considered, then, we should expect goals here, but the game is too close to pick a winner. The prediction is a score draw.
Prediction: Lille 2-2 Lyon
Lille vs Lyon Betting Tips
Tip 1: Result - Draw.
Tip 2: Both teams to score - Yes (Both teams have scored in the last four meetings between them).
Tip 3: Game to feature more than 2.5 goals - Yes (There have been over 2.5 goals scored in five of Lille's last six games).