Lille vs Lyon Prediction and Betting Tips | September 28 2025

Lille play host to Lyon in a big Ligue 1 match at the Stade Pierre-Mauroy this Sunday.

Ad

Both of these teams are currently flying high in the table. Lille are in 5th, while Lyon are two points and two places ahead of them in 3rd.

So which of these strong teams will come out on top this weekend?

Lille vs Lyon Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Lyon's recent record against Lille is a good one. They have won three of their last six meetings while losing just one in return, and have not been beaten by Lille at the Stade Pierre-Mauroy since 2020.

Lille flew out of the traps to begin the season, winning three and drawing one of their first four matches. Last weekend, though, saw them suffer a poor defeat at the hands of Lens. However, they did bounce back this week, beating Brann in a Europa League tie.

Lyon have also started this campaign well. They won their first three matches, and then bounced back from a defeat to Rennes by edging out Angers last weekend. In Europa League action this week they also won, defeating Dutch team Utrecht.

With 13 goals scored thus far, Lille are Ligue 1's joint-top scorers alongside champions PSG. It is worth noting, though, that seven of their goals came against newly-promoted Lorient.

With only three goals conceded to date, Lyon boast Ligue 1's toughest defence right now. They have also kept more clean sheets than any other team with a total of four.

Ad

Trending

Lille vs Lyon Prediction

This match pits two of Ligue 1's best sides against one another, and in terms of stats, it also pits a very potent attack against a tight defence. That makes it a tough one to pick.

Overall, then, Lille will enjoy the home advantage, have been free-scoring this season, and looked good in European action this week.

Lyon, though, are arguably the better team on paper, and do have a great record against Lille in recent years. Moreover, while their defence has been strong this season, they are equally dangerous in attack.

Ad

All things considered, then, we should expect goals here, but the game is too close to pick a winner. The prediction is a score draw.

Prediction: Lille 2-2 Lyon

Lille vs Lyon Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Draw.

Tip 2: Both teams to score - Yes (Both teams have scored in the last four meetings between them).

Tip 3: Game to feature more than 2.5 goals - Yes (There have been over 2.5 goals scored in five of Lille's last six games).

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Scott M Newman Scott has been covering European and international football and MMA match previews at Sportskeeda since 2017. A Sportskeeda ‘Feature Writer of the Month’ award winner, he ensures to conduct thorough research before writing his articles via various reputable sources, and writing in the most simplistic manner possible is one of his biggest strengths.



Scott first started watching football a six-year-old with family during the 1990 World Cup. His favorite team is Tottenham Hotspur and Harry Kane is his all-time favorite player. Of late, he has been admiring Cristian Romero for playing a passionate and fiery brand of football. His all-time favorite manager is Terry Venables for creating an England team he could be proud of since he started following football. Although, his current favorite is Ange Postecoglou.



Seeing Eric Dier score the winning penalty in the shootout for England against Colombia in the 2018 World Cup brought him to tears and is his most memorable moment in football.



If Scott could change a rule in football, he’d remove offside decisions from VAR as he believes that offside was not introduced to catch an attacker who is a matter of millimeters out. Outside of writing, he follows UFC, works out, spends time with his dog, and travels. Know More