Lille vs Lyon prediction, preview, team news and more | Ligue 1 2021-22

The Ligue 1 is back in action with another set of matches this weekend as Lyon take on Lille on Sunday. Both teams have flattered to deceive this season and will want to win this game.

Lille are in 12th place in the Ligue 1 standings and have struggled to meet expectations this season. The reigning champions edged Troyes to a 2-1 victory in their previous league game and will want a similar result from this fixture.

Lyon, on the other hand, are in 13th place in the league table at the moment and have struggled this year. Les Gones played out a 1-1 draw against Rangers this week and have a point to prove in this fixture.

Lille vs Lyon Head-to-Head

Lille have an impressive record against Lyon and have won 20 out of 46 matches played between the two teams. Lyon have managed 12 victories against Lyon and will need to step up on Sunday.

The previous game between the two teams took place ìn April this year and ended in a 3-2 victory for Lille. Lyon were defensively poor on the day and will need to be more robust this weekend.

Lille form guide in Ligue 1: W-W-D-D-D

Lyon form guide in Ligue 1: D-L-W-L-W

Lille vs Lyon Team News

Lille have an impressive squad this season

Lille

Orestis Karnezis is injured at the moment and will be unable to play a part against Lyon this weekend. Reinildo has accumulated yellow cards and will be suspended for this fixture.

Injured: Orestis Karnezis

Doubtful: Timothy Weah

Suspended: Reinildo

Lyon have a point to prove this weekend

Lyon

Jason Denayer and Jeff Reine-Adelaide are currently recovering from injuries and have been ruled out of this fixture. Lucas Paqueta is serving a suspension and will also be excluded from the squad.

Injured: Jason Denayer, Jeff Reine-Adelaide, Sinaly Diomande

Doubtful: Karl Toko Ekambi

Suspended: Lucas Paqueta

Lille vs Lyon Predicted XI

Lille Predicted XI (4-4-2): Ivo Grbic; Gabriel Gudmundsson, Jose Fonte, Sven Botman, Tiago Djalo; Benjamin Andre, Jonathan Ikone, Xeka, Jonathan Bamba; Burak Yilmaz, Jonathan David

Lyon Predicted XI (4-3-3): Anthony Lopes; Emerson, Damien Da Silva, Jerome Boateng, Malo Gusto; Bruno Guimaraes, Thiago Mendes, Houssem Aouar; Xherdan Shaqiri, Tino Kadewere, Islam Slimani

Lille vs Lyon Prediction

Lille made a poor start to the season but have managed to regain some of their form in recent weeks. The hosts were impressive in the Champions League this week and will need a series of similar performances to move into the top half of the league table.

Lyon, on the other hand, have been inconsistent since the start of the season and have plenty of work to do this month. Lille are the better team at the moment and hold a slight upper hand going into this game.

Prediction: Lille 2-1 Lyon

Edited by Aditya Hosangadi