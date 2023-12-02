Lille vs Metz Prediction and Betting Tips | December 3rd 2023

Lille will welcome Metz to the Stade Pierre-Mauroy in Ligue 1 action on Sunday. The hosts are unbeaten in their last seven league games and returned to winning ways after two games last week. In their previous outing, first-half goals from Jonathan David and Tiago Santos helped them to a 2-0 away win over Lyon.

Their winning run continued in the UEFA Europa Conference League on Thursday, as goals from Rémy Cabella and Yusuf Yazıcı helped them to a 2-0 win.

The visitors have enjoyed a four-game unbeaten run in Ligue 1 and made it two wins in a row last week. In their previous outing, they registered a 3-2 away win over Lorient. Cheikh Sabaly gave Metz the lead in the very first minute of the game but Lorient overturned the deficit in the 22nd minute.

The visitors dug deep in the second half as goals from Ismaël Traoré and Ablie Jallow helped them complete a memorable comeback. The win helped them move into the top half of the league table as they find themselves in ninth place with 16 points to their name.

Lille vs Metz Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

The two teams have a long-standing rivalry and have squared off 98 times in all competitions. The hosts have the upper hand in the head-to-head record with 41 wins in this fixture. The visitors are not far behind with 31 wins and 26 games have ended in draws.

The last met in the 2021-22 edition of Ligue 1, with the two meetings ending in draws.

The hosts are unbeaten in their last seven meetings against the visitors, recording four wins.

Lille are unbeaten in their last seven league games, keeping five clean sheets.

Interestingly, three of Metz's four wins in Ligue 1 this season have come in away games.

Lille vs Metz Prediction

Les Dogues are on an 11-game unbeaten run across all competitions, with ten games in that period producing fewer than 2.5 goals. They have lost just once at home in the Ligue 1 since September last year and are strong favorites.

With just Bafode Diakite and Tiago Djalo sidelined with injuries at the moment, head coach Paulo Fonseca is likely to stick with the same starting XI from their 2-0 win over Lyon last week.

Les Grenats have seen an upturn in form and are unbeaten in their last four league games. They have registered two wins in a row, scoring thrice apiece in both games. They are, however, winless in their last four away games against the hosts, failing to score in three games in that period.

Maxime Colin and Oscar Estupiñán are confirmed absentees for the visitors while Christophe Hérelle and Kévin N'Doram have resumed training but will face late fitness tests.

Considering the current forms of the two teams and recent history, a low-scoring game might be on the cards.

Prediction: Lille 1-1 Metz

Lille vs Metz Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Draw

Tip 2: Goals - Over/Under 2.5 Goals - Under 2.5 goals

Tip 3: At least a goal to be scored in the second half - Yes

Tip 4: Yusuf Yazici to score or assist any time - Yes