Lille vs Monaco Prediction and Betting Tips | 23rd October 2022

The Ligue 1 is back in action with another set of matches this weekend as Lille lock horns with Monaco in an important clash at the Stade Pierre-Mauroy on Sunday.

Lille vs Monaco Preview

Monaco are currently in sixth place in the Ligue 1 standings and have been fairly inconsistent so far this season. Les Monegasques were held to a 1-1 draw by Clermont Foot in their previous game and will need to take it up a notch this weekend.

Lille, on the other hand, are in seventh place in the league table at the moment and have failed to meet expectations so far this season. The home side eased past Strasbourg by a 3-0 margin last week and will need to bounce back in this fixture.

Lille vs Monaco Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Monaco have a good record against Lille and have won 16 out of the last 42 matches played between the two teams, as opposed to Lille's 12 victories.

Lille have won only two of their last 16 matches against Monaco in Ligue 1, with their previous victory coming in 2020.

Lille have lost 14 of the 50 home games that they have played against Monaco in Ligue 1 - more than any other team in the competition.

Lille have won their last two matches in Ligue 1 and have won secured three consecutive victories in the competition since October 2021.

Lille have won their last two Ligue 1 matches at home - as many victories as they had managed in the nine home games preceding this run.

Since Philippe Clement's appointment this year, Monaco have won 31 points away from home in Ligue 1 - only Marseille have outdone them in this regard.

Lille vs Monaco Prediction

Monaco have an impressive record away from home this year and have built a good squad under Philippe Clement. The likes of Wissam Ben Yedder and Breel Embolo have stepped up this season and will look to add to their goal tallies this weekend.

Lille can pack a punch on their day but have several issues to address ahead of this fixture. Monaco are the better team at the moment and should be able to win this game.

Prediction: Lille 1-2 Monaco

Lille vs Monaco Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Monaco

Tip 2: Game to score over 2.5 goals - Yes

Tip 3: Monaco to score first - Yes

Tip 4: Wissam Ben Yedder to score - Yes

