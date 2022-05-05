Lille vs Monaco Prediction and Betting tips | 6th May 2022

Lille will entertain an in-form Monaco side at the Stade Pierre-Mauroy in Ligue 1 on Friday.

The deposed champions have just one win in their last six league outings. They fell to a 3-0 loss on their trip to Troyes last time around, with Renato Sanches and Burak Yılmaz sent off in the second half. Lille can only hope for a finish in the top half of the table with just three games left to play.

Monaco, meanwhile, have hit a rich vein of form and are on a seven-game winning streak in the league. They have placed themselves firmly in the race for a top-four finish.

Lille vs Monaco Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

The two rivals have squared off 105 times across competitions, with Ligue 1 meetings accounting for 100 of these matches. Monaco enjoy a 41-26 lead in wins, while 38 games have ended in draws.

Monaco have scored the fewest goals from set-pieces in the league this season (4), while Lille have scored nine.

Only Reims and Metz (both 13) have played more stalemates than Lille (12) this season.

Lille have just one win in their last six league outings, while Monaco enjoy a seven-game winning streak in the league (the best in Europe's top-five leagues at the moment).

Lille vs Monaco Prediction

Monaco are without a win in their last three games against Lille but have hit top form in recent games. So they should be able to end their winless streak against Les Dogues.

Lille have scored just twice in their last four league games at home, while Monaco have scored 17 times in their last seven league games.

The hosts will be without two key players in Yilmaz and Sanches, which might impact their performance. The visitors sould eke out a narrow win.

Precition: Lille 1-2 Monaco.

Lille vs Monaco Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Monaco.

Tip 2: Both teams to score - Yes.

Tip 3: Goals - Over/under 2.5 - Over 2.5.

Tip 4: Yellow cards - Over/under 2.5 - Over 2.5 (Lille have the worst booking record in the league with 84 yellow cards, while Monaco have 72).

Tip 5: Wissam Ben Yedder to score anytime - Yes. (The Frenchman has 21 goals this term and has scored in three of his last four league games).

Edited by Bhargav