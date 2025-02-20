Lille vs Monaco Prediction and Betting Tips | February 22nd 2025

Lille will host Monaco at the Stade Pierre Mauroy on Saturday in another round of the 2024-25 Ligue 1 campaign. The home side have had checkered results in the league this year but remain in contention for Champions League football as they sit fifth in the table, with 38 points from 22 matches.

After disappointing results in the cup and league over the last two weeks, Les Dogues returned to winning ways last time out, beating Stade Rennais 2-0 on the road with Nabil Bentaleb coming off the bench to open the scoring late in the day before Ajax loanee Chuba Akpom doubled their advantage minutes later.

Monaco, meanwhile, locked horns with Nantes in their last league outing and carried out a 7-1 demolition of the Canaries to record their biggest win since January 2023. They then turned their attention to European action on Tuesday, playing out a 3-3 draw away at Benfica as they crashed out of the knockout playoffs on aggregate.

The visitors sit a place and two points above their weekend opponents in the Ligue 1 standings and will be looking to shake off their continental disappointments on Saturday.

Lille vs Monaco Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Historically, there have been 111 meetings between Lille and Monaco. The home side have won 28 of those games while the visitors have won 43 times.

The two teams played out a goalless draw in their most recent contest, marking the 40th draw between the two teams.

The hosts have lost just one of their last five games in this fixture.

Lille have conceded 22 goals in the French top flight this season. Only league leaders Paris Saint-Germain (20) have managed fewer.

Les Monégasques have the joint-third-best offensive record in Ligue 1 this season with a goal tally of 44.

Lille vs Monaco Prediction

Les Dogues' latest result ended a run of consecutive home defeats and they will be looking to kick on from that this weekend.

Monaco, meanwhile, are on a run of back-to-back unbeaten outings but have won just two of their last six games across all competitions. They have been poor on the road of late, winning just one of their last 11 away outings and could lose this one.

Prediction: Lille 2-1 Monaco

Lille vs Monaco Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Result: Lille to win

Tip 2 - Goals - Over/under 2.5 - Over 2.5 goals (Six of the visitors' last seven matches have produced more than 2.5 goals)

Tip 3 - Both teams to score: YES (Both sides have found the back of the net in eight of the hosts' last nine matches)

