Lille vs Monaco Prediction and Betting Tips | October 29th 2023

Lille play host to surprise league leaders Monaco in a Ligue 1 game at the Stade Pierre-Mauroy this Sunday.

Monaco are currently top of the league and could go four points clear with a win here, while Lille are also flying high in fourth and will be hopeful of a positive result too.

So which of these strong sides will come out on top this weekend?

Lille vs Monaco Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Recent results between these sides have largely been mixed, with three draws between them in their last six meetings. However, Monaco have actually won in four of their last six visits to Lille, although they were beaten in their most recent game there.

Lille have lost just once in their last six Ligue 1 games, and are unbeaten in their last three. They also picked up a win on Thursday evening in European action, beating Slovan Bratislava 2-1.

Despite sitting in 4th, Lille have been one of Ligue 1’s lower-scoring sides this season, with just 12 goals to their credit thus far.

In contrast to this, no Ligue 1 side have scored more than Monaco thus far. The away side this weekend have scored 23 goals, but they have also conceded 12, the most of any side in the current top six.

Remarkably, Monaco have only failed to score more than one goal in one game this season, their 0-1 loss to Nice in September.

Lille vs Monaco Prediction

This game should be an exciting one to watch. Monaco have been involved in a number of high-scoring games this season, and while Lille haven’t been as free-scoring, they’re more than capable of opening up the league leaders’ defence.

Where Lille may fall down here is the fact that they played on Thursday and will have had far less time to prepare than Monaco, who should come into this game flying with confidence. Things might be different if Lille had a tougher defence, but they’ve also conceded in double figures this season.

Overall, we expect a high-scoring game with Monaco just about edging things in the end.

Prediction: Lille 2-3 Monaco

Lille vs Monaco Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result – Monaco to win.

Tip 2: Both teams to score – Yes (Monaco have drawn just one blank this season while Lille have scored in all nine of their league games thus far).

Tip 3: Monaco to score at least two goals – Yes (Monaco have scored at least two goals in eight of their nine league games this season).