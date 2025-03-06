Lille vs Montpellier Prediction and Betting Tips | March 8, 2025

By Soyoye Jedidiah
Modified Mar 06, 2025 20:56 GMT
Dortmund v Lille - UEFA Champions League - Source: Getty
Lille host Montpellier in Ligue 1 on Saturday.

Lille play Montpellier at the Stade Pierre Mauroy on Saturday in Ligue 1. The hosts are fifth in the points table with 41 points.

Lille lost 4-1 to runaway leaders Paris Saint-Germain in their last league outing, finding themselves four goals down at the break before Jonathan David came off the bench to pull one back. They then turned their attention to continental action, drawing 1-1 at Borussia Dortmund in the first leg of the UEFA Champions League Round of 16.

Montpellier, meanwhile, look set to be headed to the second tier for the first time since the 2008-09 season. They suffered a 4-0 hiding against Stade Rennais in their last match. The visitors remain rock-bottom in the top flight with 15 points from 24 matches.

Lille vs Montpellier Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

  • There have been 71 meetings between Lille and Montpellier, who trail 36-18.
  • There have been 17 draws between the two teams, including their most recent matchup, which ended 2-2.
  • Les Dogues are unbeaten in 13 games in the fixture since 2018.
  • Montpellier are the only side in the top flight this season yet to keep a clean sheet.
  • La Paillade have the worst offensive and defensive records in Ligue 1, with 21 goals scored and 58 conceded.
Lille vs Montpellier Prediction

Lille are on a run of back-to-back winless outings and have won two of their last six matches. They have, however, lost one of their last 10 home league games.

Montpellier, meanwhile, have lost their last five games and eight of their last 10. They have the second-worst away record in the division and could lose this one.

Prediction: Lille 3-1 Montpellier

Lille vs Montpellier Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Result: Lille

Tip 2 - Goals - Over/under 2.5 - Over 2.5 goals (Six of Lille's last seven matches have produced more than 2.5 goals.)

Tip 3 - Both teams to score: Yes (Both sides have scored in six of Lille's last seven matches.)

Edited by Bhargav
