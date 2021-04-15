Lille vs Montpellier prediction, preview, team news and more | Ligue 1 2020-21

The Ligue 1 is back in action with another round of matches this weekend as Lille host Montpellier at the Stade Pierre-Mauroy on Friday. Lille have been in exceptional form this season and are the favourites to win this match.

Montpellier are currently in eighth place in the Ligue 1 standings and have consistently punched above their weight this season. The away side played out a 3-3 draw against Marseille last weekend and will be looking for a similar result in this match.

Lille, on the other hand, have a three-point lead over Paris Saint-Germain at the top of the Ligue 1 table and have been impressive this season. Les Dogues eased past Metz by a 2-0 margin in their previous game and will have to be at their best this weekend.

🇨🇦 The big man’s back ! Awesome to see you again @itsJoDavid 🙌 pic.twitter.com/lH7xayP3fK — LOSC Lille EN (@LOSC_EN) April 14, 2021

Lille vs Montpellier Head-to-Head

Lille have a good record against Montpellier and have won 16 games out of a total of 36 matches played between the two teams. Montpellier have managed 12 victories against Lille and will have to improve their record in this fixture.

The reverse fixture played between the two teams took place last year and ended in an entertaining 3-2 victory for Lille. Jonathan Ikone and Burak Yilmaz found the back of the net on the day and will want to make their mark on this match.

Lille form guide in Ligue 1: W-W-L-D-W

Montpellier form guide in Ligue 1: D-D-W-D-D

Advertisement

Also Read: 10 most expensive transfers in Arsenal history

Lille vs Montpellier Team News

Lille have a few injury concerns

Lille

Yusuf Yazici and Mehmet Zeki Celik have tested positive for the coronavirus and are unavailable for this match. Jeremy Pied is carrying an injury at the moment and will not be able to play a part against Montpellier.

Injured: Jeremy Pied, Yusuf Yazici, Mehmet Zeki Celik

Doubtful: Jonathan David

Suspended: None

Montpellier have a strong squad. Image Source: France Football

Montpellier

Advertisement

Dimitri Bertaud is currently injured for Montpellier and will be unable to play a part in this match. Montpellier have been excellent this season and are unlikely to make drastic changes to their team for this game.

Injured: Dimitri Bertaud

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

Lille vs Montpellier Predicted XI

Lille Predicted XI (4-4-2): Mike Maignan; Reinildo, Sven Botman, Jose Fonte, Domagoj Bradaric; Renato Sanches, Benjamin Andre, Jonathan Ikone, Jonathan Bamba; Burak Yilmaz, Timothy Weah

𝕄𝕒𝕘𝕚𝕔 𝕄𝕚𝕜𝕖 𝕄𝕒𝕚𝕘𝕟𝕒𝕟 💫 All hail the Clean-Sheet King on #InternationalGoalkeeperDay pic.twitter.com/2dJKIDR0oZ — LOSC Lille EN (@LOSC_EN) April 14, 2021

Montpellier Predicted XI (4-3-3): Jonas Omlin; Mihailo Ristic, Daniel Congre, Hilton, Junior Sambia; Jordan Ferri, Teji Savanier, Florent Mollet; Stephy Mavididi, Gaetan Laborde, Andy Delort

Lille vs Montpellier Prediction

Lille have done an impeccable job this season but will face a difficult title race against an in-form Paris Saint-Germain side in the coming weeks. Les Dogues have excellent players in their ranks and the likes of Burak Yilmaz and Jonathan Bamba will want to make their presence felt this weekend.

Montpellier are perfectly capable of pulling off an upset but will have to play out of their skins in this match. Lille are the better team at the moment and should be able to win this match.

Prediction: Lille 2-0 Montpellier

Also Read: Cristiano Ronaldo vs Lionel Messi: Who has had a better 2020/21 season?