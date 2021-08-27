Lille vs Montpellier prediction, preview, team news and more | Ligue 1 2021-22

Sunday sees Ligue 1 champions Lille take on Montpellier at the Stade Pierre-Mauroy in a key league game.

Lille have yet to win a game this season and have picked up just two points thus far, while Montpellier picked up their first victory last weekend.

Both of these teams are capable of scoring plenty of goals, but who will come out on top this Sunday?

Lille vs Montpellier Head-to-Head

After defeating Paris St. Germain in the Trophee des Champions in early August, it looked like Lille were in for another good season.

However, they have failed to register a victory in Ligue 1 thus far, picking up just two points from a possible nine.

Last weekend saw them draw 1-1 with Saint-Etienne, who secured a point with an 85th-minute equalizer. The champions’ 0-4 loss to Nice will still be fresh in their minds, however, and they’ll be desperate to pick up their first win this weekend.

Meanwhile, Montpellier have retained their status as Ligue 1’s entertainers despite changing their manager in the summer.

They’ve picked up four points from their first three games, but while they’ve scored eight goals – more than any side other than Paris St. Germain – they’ve also conceded seven.

Last weekend’s 3-1 win over Lorient was their best performance of the campaign thus far, however – giving them hope for this weekend’s game.

Last season saw a draw and a Lille victory in the games between these two sides. Montpellier have not beaten Lille in any of their last six meetings.

Lille form guide (competitive games only): D-W-D-L-D

Montpellier form guide (competitive games only): D-W-L-D-W

Lille vs Montpellier Team News

Lille

Lille midfielder Renato Sanches remains on the sidelines with a knee injury, but the rest of Jocelyn Gourvennec’s squad are reportedly fit for the game.

Injured: Renato Sanches

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

Montpellier

Goalkeeper Jonas Omlin is a doubt for this game, while defenders Pedro Mendes and Ambroise Oyongo are definitely ruled out with knee injuries.

Injured: Pedro Mendes, Ambroise Oyongo

Doubtful: Jonas Omlin

Suspended: None

Lille vs Montpellier Predicted XI

Lille predicted XI (4-4-2): Ivo Grbic, Tiago Djalo, Jose Fonte, Sven Botman, Reinildo, Timothy Weah, Benjamin Andre, Xeka, Jonathan Ikone, Jonathan David, Burak Yilmaz

Montpellier predicted XI (4-2-3-1): Dimitry Bertaud, Junior Sambia, Thuler, Mamadou Sakho, Nicolas Cozza, Jordan Ferri, Joris Chotard, Gaetan Laborde, Teji Savanier, Stephy Mavididi, Andy Delort

Lille vs Montpellier Prediction

With Lille’s current issues and Montpellier’s swashbuckling style, this could be a thriller of a game to watch.

Lille definitely have the attacking talent to hurt Montpellier. However, they might be outgunned by the visitors, who have four of Ligue 1’s most dangerous attackers in Laborde, Savanier, Mavididi and Delort.

Given Lille’s sluggish start to the campaign, we expect plenty of goals and an away victory.

Prediction: Lille 2-3 Montpellier

Also Read: Fabrizio Romano exclusive: 5 biggest transfers which could happen before deadline day

Fabrizio Romano is now on Sportskeeda! Click here to check out his latest exclusive content

Edited by Peter P