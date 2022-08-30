Lille vs Nice Prediction and Betting Tips | August 31, 2022

Lille will invite Nice to the Stade Pierre-Mauroy in midweek Ligue 1 action on Wednesday.

The hosts returned to winning ways with a 3-1 win at Ajaccio. Les Dogues bounced back after a 7-1 hammering by Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) last Sunday. Jonathan Bamba scored for the second game running, taking his tally for the season to four.

Nice, meanwhile, have endured a winless start to their league campaign. They suffered their second loss of the campaign - losing 3-0 to Marseille in the Derby de la Côte d'Azur. Alexis Sanchez scored a first-half brace.

Lille vs Nice Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

The two teams have met 107 times across competitions. This fixture has been closely contested. Lille lead 38-37 lead in wins, while 32 games have ended in draws.

This will be the 100th Ligue 1 meeting between the two teams. In the league, the hosts have a 37-32 lead in wins, while 30 games have been drawn.

There have been over 2.5 goals scored in seven of Lille's last eight Ligue 1 games.

Lille have won two of their last three games at home against the visitors after failing to pick up a win in their previous 11 at Wednesday's venue.

Nice have the worst attacking record in the league, scoring just twice in four league games.

Lille have scored nine goals but have a poorer defensive record than Les Aiglons, conceding 10 goals, though seven came in a single game.

Lille vs Nice Prediction

Nice secured an impressive 4-0 win on their trip to Lille last season but are not in good touch currently and might come up short. The hosts will look to count on their attacking prowess and secure a narrow win.

Prediction: Lille 2-1 Nice

Lille vs Nice Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Lille

Tip 2: Goals - Under/over 2.5 goals - Over 2.5

Tip 3: At least a goal to be scored in the second half - Yes

Tip 4: Jonathan Bamba to score any time - Yes

Tip 5: Lille to score first - Yes

