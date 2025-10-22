Lille vs PAOK Prediction and Betting Tips | October 23rd 2025

Lille will invite PAOK to the Stade Pierre-Mauroy in the league phase of the UEFA Europa League on Thursday. The hosts have won their two games in the competition thus far, while the Double-Headed Eagles are winless, suffering one loss.
Les Dogues are unbeaten in their last three games, recording two wins. They resumed their Ligue 1 campaign after the international break with a 2-0 away win over Nantes last week. Hákon Haraldsson opened the scoring in the eighth minute, and Hamza Igamane doubled their lead in the 89th minute.
They met Roma in their previous Europa League outing and registered a 1-0 away win. Haraldsson scored the only goal of the match in the sixth minute.
The visitors made it two wins in a row last week, recording a 2-0 away win over AEK Athens in the Super League Greece. Abdul Rahman Baba broke the deadlock late in the first half while Giannis Konstantelias doubled their lead soon after the restart. They lost 3-1 to Celta Vigo in the Europa League earlier this month.
Lille vs PAOK Head-to-Head and Key Numbers
- The two teams will meet for the first time.
- The hosts have seen conclusive results in their five meetings against Greek teams, recording three wins.
- The White-Blacks have won just three of their 11 meetings against French teams.
- PAOK have won just one of their last four away games in all competitions. They have conceded at least three goals in three games in that period.
- Les Dogues have seen under 2.5 goals in their last four games in all competitions, failing to score in two.
- The visitors have lost four of their five away games against French teams.
Lille vs PAOK Prediction
Les Lillois are winless in their last two home games, failing to score in one. Notably, they have won their two home meetings against Greek teams, scoring three goals apiece in both.
Nabil Bentaleb, Ngal'ayel Mukau, and Tiago Santos are back in contention to start here. Olivier Giroud picked up an assist in the win over Nantes and should lead the lineup alongside Haraldsson.
The Double-Headed Eagles have won their last two games, scoring two goals apiece in both, and will look to improve upon that record. Interestingly, their three defeats across all competitions this season have been registered on their travels.
Les Dogues have a 100% home record against Greek teams, and considering their 100% record in the Europa League this season, we back them to register another win.
Prediction: Lille 2-1 PAOK
Lille vs PAOK Betting Tips
Tip 1: Result - Lille to win
Tip 2: Goals - Over/Under 2.5 Goals - Over 2.5 goals
Tip 3: Both teams to score - Yes
Tip 4: At least one goal to be scored in the first half - Yes