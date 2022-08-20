Lille vs PSG Prediction and Betting Tips | 21st August 2022

The Ligue 1 features a battle between two of the biggest teams in France this weekend as Lille lock horns with Christophe Galtier's PSG in an important clash at the Stade Pierre-Mauroy on Sunday.

Lille vs PSG Preview

Lille are currently in fourth place in the Ligue 1 standings and have made a fairly impressive start to their league campaign. The home side was held to a 1-1 draw by Nantes last week and will need to take it up a notch in this fixture.

PSG, on the other hand, are at the top of the league table at the moment and have been in excellent form so far. The Parisians eased past Montpellier by a comfortable 5-2 margin in their previous game and will look to achieve a similar result this weekend.

Lille vs PSG Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

PSG have an excellent record against Lille and have won 25 out of the 51 matches played between the two teams, as opposed to Lille's 12 victories.

Lille have won only two of their last 20 matches against PSG in Ligue 1, with both their victories coming under Christophe Galtier's tutelage.

Lille have failed to find the back of the net in five of their last six home games against reigning Ligue 1 champions but did thrash PSG by a 5-1 margin in 2019.

PSG have scored five goals apiece in each of their last three matches in Ligue 1 and have become the first team to do so since Reims achieved the feat in 1952.

PSG have scored at least three goals in each of their last five away games in Ligue 1 and could become the first Ligue 1 team to achieve a six-match streak in this regard.

With 28 and 23 turnovers respectively, PSG and Lille have excelled with their press and are the two best teams in this regard in Ligue 1.

Lille vs PSG Prediction

PSG have an excellent squad at their disposal and are the favourites to win the league title this season. The likes of Lionel Messi and Neymar have been in form so far and will be intent on making their mark this weekend.

Lille can pack a punch on their day but have not been at their best over the past year. PSG are the better team at the moment and should be able to secure all three points on Sunday.

Prediction: Lille 1-4 PSG

$1,000 Risk-Free Bet at FanDuel SB

Lille vs PSG Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - PSG

Tip 2: Game to have over 2.5 goals - Yes

Tip 3: PSG to score first - Yes

Tip 4: Neymar to score - Yes

Paul Merson has predicted Manchester United vs Liverpool and other PL GW3 fixtures! Click here

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far

Edited by Aditya Hosangadi