Lille vs PSG Prediction and Betting Tips | December 17th 2023

Lille will entertain reigning champions Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) at the Stade Pierre-Mauroy in Ligue 1 on Sunday.

The hosts are on a 14-game unbeaten run across all competitions, with 12 games in that period producing under 2.5 goals. Interestingly, they have kept clean sheets in their last five games. In their previous league outing, they were held to a goalless draw by Clermont Foot.

They bounced back with a win in the UEFA Europa Conference League, defeating KI 3-0 in their final group-stage match. Interestingly, all three goals came from the penalty spot as Yusuf Yazıcı scored in the first half while Angel Gomes and Edon Zhegrova added goals late in the second half.

The visitors made it eight wins on the trot last week as goals from Bradley Barcola and Randal Kolo Muani helped them defeat Nantes 2-1. They were held to a 1-1 draw by Borussia Dortmund in their final group-stage match of the UEFA Champions League, securing their place in the knockout stage.

Lille vs PSG Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

The two teams have locked horns 99 times across all competitions thus far. As expected, the visitors have the upper hand in these meetings with 42 wins. The hosts have 32 wins in this fixture and 25 games have ended in draws.

The visitors have won four games in a row against the hosts and secured a league double last season with an aggregate score of 11-4.

The hosts have drawn 14 games in Ligue 1 in 2023, more than any other side in the French top-flight. Just four of these draws have come at home.

PSG have recorded four wins in a row in their travels, scoring 11 goals while shipping in three goals.

The hosts have kept clean sheets in six of their last seven league outings.

Lille vs PSG Prediction

Les Dogues head into the match on a 14-game unbeaten run across all competitions. At home, they have dropped points just twice in all competitions, recording nine wins in 11 games, and will look to avoid a defeat in this match.

Paulo Fonseca's men have the second-best defensive record in Ligue 1, conceding just 11 times in 15 games. Tiago Djalo is the only absentee for the hosts, so they have had a healthy squad to choose from.

Les Parisiens have won eight games on the spin in Ligue 1, recording nine wins in their last 10 league outings. They are unbeaten in their last 14 away games in the league and are strong favorites.

Luis Enrique remains without Keylor Navas, Sergio Rico, Nuno Mendes, and Presnel Kimpembe for the trip to Lille. Fabian Ruiz is sidelined with a shoulder injury he picked up against Le Havre and Gianluigi Donnarumma will serve a suspension.

Gonçalo Ramos is back from an illness and should return to the starting XI after missing out against Dortmund in the Champions League.

Both teams were in action in European games in the midweek, so fatigue might be a factor. Considering the current form of the two teams and their defensive records in the league, a low-scoring draw might ensue.

Prediction: Lille 1-1 PSG

Lille vs PSG Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Draw

Tip 2: Goals - Over/Under 2.5 Goals - Under 2.5 goals

Tip 3: At least one goal to be scored in the second half - Yes

Tip 4: Kylian Mbappé to score or assist any time - Yes