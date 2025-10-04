Lille vs PSG Prediction and Betting Tips | October 5th 2025

Lille will entertain Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) at the Stade Pierre-Mauroy in Ligue 1 on Sunday. The hosts have three wins from six games and are sixth in the standings with 10 points. The defending champions have five wins and are at the top of the league table.

Ad

Les Dogues suffered a second consecutive loss in Ligue 1 last week as they lost 1-0 at home to Lyon. They met Roma in the UEFA Europa League on Thursday and bounced back with a 1-0 win. Hákon Arnar Haraldsson scored the only goal of the match in the sixth minute. Berke Özer's heroics in saving from the penalty spot three times in a row helped them retain their narrow lead.

Ad

Trending

The visitors met Auxerre in their previous league outing and registered a 2-0 win. Illia Zabarnyi scored in the first half and Lucas Beraldo doubled their lead after the break. They met Barcelona in the UEFA Champions League and registered a 2-1 away win. Gonçalo Ramos scored a 90th-minute winner, with Achraf Hakimi providing the assist.

Lille vs PSG Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

The two teams have squared off 103 times in all competitions. The defending champions have the upper hand in these meetings, recording 45 wins. Les Dogues have 32 wins and 26 games have ended in draws.

The league leaders secured a league double over the hosts last season, with a 7-2 win on aggregate.

Lille have seen conclusive results at home this season, winning three of the four games.

PSG have lost just one of their nine games across all competitions this season, with that defeat registered away from home against Marseille.

The visitors have scored at least three goals in six of their last seven meetings against Les Dogues.

Ad

Lille vs PSG Prediction

Les Lillois have lost their last two league games without scoring and will look to improve upon that record. They have won just one of their last 12 league meetings against the capital club, with that triumph registered on their travels.

Alexsandro, Marc-Aurèle Caillard, and Ousmane Touré will miss this match due to injuries. Thomas Meunier underwent surgery earlier this week and will be absent against his former club.

Ad

Les Parisiens have enjoyed a prolific run in their last six games, scoring 16 goals while keeping three clean sheets. They are unbeaten in their last six away games in this fixture, recording four wins.

Ousmane Dembélé, Désiré Doué, Joao Neves, and Marquinhos will miss this match due to injuries. Luis Enrique is sweating on the fitness of Khvicha Kvaratskhelia and Fabián Ruiz.

Considering the visitors' dominance in this fixture and current goalscoring form, we back the defending champions to record a comfortable win.

Ad

Prediction: Lille 1-3 PSG

Lille vs PSG Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - PSG to win

Tip 2: Goals - Over/Under 2.5 Goals - Over 2.5 goals

Tip 3: Both teams to score - Yes

Tip 4: At least one goal to be scored in the second half - Yes

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Shubham Dupare Shubham is a football journalist with a wealth of experience. It was Zidane's infamous headbutt at the 2006 World Cup final that got him hooked on to the sport. Shubham contributed to the 2022 FIFA World Cup coverage at Sportskeeda, producing match previews and even minute-to-minute live blogs. Apart from writing articles, he is adept at fact-checking and researching trends, and at communicating with the editorial team.



For all fans, he has one message: "Football is my cup of tea, let's talk football over a cup of tea." Know More