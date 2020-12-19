Lille vs PSG prediction, preview, team news and more | Ligue 1 2020-21

Ligue 1 presents what is sure to be an electrifying clash on Sunday night as French champions PSG travel to league leaders Lille. Only a point separates the two sides, as PSG look to knock Lille off the top of the table.

Both sides have been in good form of late, winning four of their last five matches in all competitions.

Lille will look to make it four consecutive Ligue 1 wins as Christophe Galtier's side have only lost one game this season, and are unbeaten at home in all competitions.

PSG edge closer towards #Ligue1 leaders Lille, with just a point separating the two clubs.⁣- thanks to Moise Kean and Mbappe's goal.



Next: Lille 🆚 PSG pic.twitter.com/kUEOa29LF3 — MOLATsportgist ™🇳🇬 (@Molatsportgist) December 17, 2020

Thomas Tuchel's PSG have already lost four games this season, but the French champions are coming off the back of a 2-0 win against Lorient, and boast the league's best attack.

The match on Sunday could be PSG's chance to take control of the league's top spot, but Lille have shown that they are more than capable of upsetting the French champions.

Lille vs PSG Head-to-Head

The head-to-head record doesn't make for good reading if you're a Lille fan, as Le Dogues have only won once in their last five meetings with PSG.

The French champions did the double over Lille last season, recording 2-0 wins both at home and away.

Advertisement

Lille have only beaten PSG twice in their last 20 meetings in all competitions, and a victory on Sunday would be monumental for Christophe Galtier's side.

Lille Form Guide in Ligue 1: W-D-W-W-W

PSG Form Guide in Ligue 1: L-D-W-L-W

Lille vs PSG Team News

Brazilian forward Neymar will be a huge miss for PSG

Lille

Lille have no new injury concerns following their 2-0 win at Dijon on Wednesday. Jeremy Pied and Renato Sanches are expected to return at the end of the month, while Luiz Araujo could be back in early 2021, after picking up an injury earlier this month.

Injured: Jeremy Pied, Renato Sanches, Luiz Araujo

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

PSG

Thomas Tuchel's side have a slew of injuries to deal with. Danilo Pereira left the field injured in the game against Lorient and is unlikely to feature. Brazilian star Neymar was stretchered off in the game against Lyon and will not be involved until the new year.

Brazilian defender Marquinhos is not expected to be back for the club until the end of the month after sustaining an injury in early December. Pablo Sarabia and Mauro Icardi are also ruled out of the game after injuring themselves at the end of November.

Advertisement

Abdou DIallo is expected to return in January, while Juan Bernat is out for the season after rupturing his cruciate ligament. Colin Dagba will be available for selection after his suspension.

Injured: Danilo Pereira, Neymar, Marquinhos, Mauro Icardi, Pablo Sarabia, Abdou DIallo, Juan Bernat

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

Lille vs PSG Predicted XI

Lille Predicted XI (4-4-1-1): Mike Maignan; Mehmet Celik, Jose Fonte, Sven Botman, Domagoj Bradaric; Jonathan Ikone, Benjamin Andre, Boubakary Soumare, Jonathan Bamba; Jonathan David; Burak Yilmaz

PSG Predicted XI (3-5-2): Sergio Rico, Thilo Kehrer, Presnel Kimpembe, Layvin Kurzawa; Alessandro Florenzi, Angel Di Maria, Ander Herrera, Marco Verratti, Mitchel Bakker; Moise Kean, Kylian Mbappe

Lille vs PSG Prediction

PSG have history on their side but Lille have been lightning in a bottle this season. Galtier's side have enough firepower to avoid defeat, and we predict that this highly-anticipated clash will end in a stalemate.

Prediction: Lille 2-2 PSG