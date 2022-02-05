Lille vs PSG prediction, preview, team news and more | Ligue 1 2021-22

The Ligue 1 is back in action with another set of matches this weekend as PSG lock horns with Lille on Sunday. Both teams have impressive squads at their disposal and will want to win this game.

Lille are in 11th place in the Ligue 1 standings and have failed to meet expectations this season. Les Dogues suffered a 2-0 defeat against Brest last weekend and will want to bounce back in this fixture.

PSG, on the other hand, are at the top of the league table at the moment and have been fairly impressive this season. The Parisians crashed out of the Coupe de France this week and have a point to prove going into this match.

Lille vs PSG Head-to-Head

PSG have an impressive record against Lille and have won 22 out of 40 matches played between the two sides. Lille have managed seven victories against PSG and will need to improve their record in this fixture.

The previous meeting between the two teams took place last year and ended in a narrow 2-1 victory for PSG. Lille gave a good account of themselves on the day but will need to take it up a notch this weekend.

Lille form guide in Ligue 1: L-W-D-W-D

PSG form guide in Ligue 1: W-W-D-D-W

Lille vs PSG Team News

Lille need to step up in this fixture

Lille

Orestis Karnezis is injured at the moment and will not be able to feature in this fixture. Timothy Weah is on international duty and will also be unavailable for selection this weekend.

Injured: Orestis Karnezis

Doubtful: Jeremy Pied

Unavailable: Timothy Weah

PSG have a depleted squad this month

PSG

Sergio Ramos and Georginio Wijnaldum are injured and will not be able to feature in this game. Neymar is also recuperating from a long-term injury and will be excluded from the squad.

Idrissa Gueye, Abdou Diallo, and Keylor Navas are on international duty and will not be available for selection. Layvin Kurzawa has tested positive for COVID-19 and will not play a part against Lille.

Injured: Neymar, Sergio Ramos, Georginio Wijnaldum

Doubtful: None

Unavailable: Layvin Kurzawa, Idrissa Gueye, Abdou Diallo, Keylor Navas

Lille vs PSG Predicted XI

Lille Predicted XI (4-4-2): Ivo Grbic; Gabriel Gudmundsson, Jose Fonte, Sven Botman, Mehmet Zeki Celik; Benjamin Andre, Xeka, Renato Sanches, Jonathan Bamba; Jonathan David, Burak Yilmaz

PSG Predicted XI (4-3-3): Gianluigi Donnarumma; Achraf Hakimi, Marquinhos, Presnel Kimpembe, Nuno Mendes; Ander Herrera, Leandro Paredes, Marco Verratti; Angel Di Maria, Lionel Messi, Kylian Mbappe

Lille vs PSG Prediction

PSG have been plagued by inconsistency this season and will need to address several issues to become a European force. The Parisians are 10 points ahead of second-placed Marseille at the moment and will look to extend their lead this weekend.

Lille can pack a punch on their day but will need to play out of their skins to stand a chance against France's best team. PSG are the better team on paper and should be able to win this game.

Prediction: Lille 1-3 PSG

Edited by Aditya Hosangadi