Lille vs PSG: Where to watch in India, USA and UK | Ligue 1 2021-22

The Ligue 1 returns to the fold with a massive fixture between two French giants this weekend as PSG lock horns with Lille on Sunday. PSG have been the better team this season and hold the upper hand going into this game.

Lille are currently in 11th place in the Ligue 1 standings and have largely failed to replicate their 2020-21 heroics so far this season. Les Dogues slumped to a shocking 2-0 defeat against Brest in their previous league game and cannot afford another debacle this weekend.

PSG, on the other hand, have a 10-point lead at the top of the league table at the moment but have flattered to deceive under Mauricio Pochettino this season. The Parisians eased past Reims by an impressive 4-0 margin last month but crashed out of the Coupe de France at the hands of Nice this week.

Lille vs PSG Team News

Lille need to step up in this fixture

Lille

Orestis Karnezis is injured at the moment and will not be able to feature in this fixture. Timothy Weah is on international duty and will also be unavailable for selection this weekend.

Jeremy Pied has made progress with his recovery but is unlikely to feature in this match. Jose Fonte will likely partner with Sven Botman in Lille's defence and the duo will need to work hard to keep PSG at bay.

Injured: Orestis Karnezis

Doubtful: Jeremy Pied

Unavailable: Timothy Weah

PSG have a depleted squad this month

PSG

Sergio Ramos and Georginio Wijnaldum are injured and will not be able to feature in this game. Neymar is also recuperating from a long-term injury and will be excluded from the squad.

Idrissa Gueye, Abdou Diallo, and Keylor Navas are on international duty and will not be available for selection. Layvin Kurzawa has tested positive for COVID-19 and will not play a part against Lille.

Injured: Neymar, Sergio Ramos, Georginio Wijnaldum

Doubtful: None

Unavailable: Layvin Kurzawa, Idrissa Gueye, Abdou Diallo, Keylor Navas

At what time does the match between Lille and PSG kick off?

India: 7th February 2022, at 1:15 AM

USA: 6th February 2022, at 2:45 PM (Eastern Standard Time), 1:45 PM (Central Standard Time), 11:45 AM (Pacific Standard Time)

UK: 6th February 2022, at 7:45 PM

Where and how to watch Lille vs PSG on TV?

India: TV5 Monde, VH1

USA: beIN Sports USA, beIN Sports en Espanol

UK: BT Sport 2

How to watch live streaming of Lille vs PSG?

India: Voot Select

USA: beIN Sports Connect, fuboTV

UK: BT Sport

