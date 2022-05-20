Lille vs Rennes Prediction and Betting tips | 21st May 2022 

In the final game week of the French Ligue 1 this weekend, deposed champions Lille will host Rennes at the Stade Pierre Mauroy on Saturday night.

Lille have largely disappointed in their title defence and are now set to miss out on European football next season. They, however, returned to winning ways last weekend, picking up a 3-1 comeback win over Nice. That came about, thanks to a brace from Jonathan David and a late strike from Timothy Weah, who ended his 15-month-long goal drought at the club.

The Mastiffs have picked up 54 points from 37 games and sit mid-table in tenth place. They will now looking to end the season with a win in front of their home fans.

Rennes, meanwhile, have had a strong campaign and will make one final push for UEFA Champions League football this weekend. They beat Olympique Marseille 2-0 in their last game, with Benjamín Bourigeaud and Lovro Majer getting on the scoresheet.

The visitors sit fourth in the league table, with 65 points from 37 games. They look set to join Nantes in the UEFA Europa League and will confirm that with a win, while a draw could also be enough.

Lille vs Rennes Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Saturday's game will mark the 50th meeting between the two teams. The home side have won 21 of these matchups, while Rennes have won 13 times. There have been 15 draws between the two teams.

Lille are undefeated in their last five games against Rennes.

The visitors are without a clean sheet in their last nine games in this matchup.

The Mastiffs have scored the fewest home goals of all teams in the top half of the Ligue 1 table.

Rennes have been one of the most prolific teams in the league this season, with their goal tally of 80 only bettered by champions Paris Saint-Germain (PSG).

Lille vs Rennes Prediction

Lille's latest result ended a run of back-to-back defeats, marking just their second win in their last eight games. They have won just one of their last six home games and will look to end that run this weekend.

Rennes have won three of their last four games, scoring ten goals and conceding just twice. Bruno Genesio's men are in much better form ahead of the weekend's game and should end their campaign with maximum points.

Prediction: Lille 1-2 Rennes.

Lille vs Rennes Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Result: Rennes.

Tip 2 - Both teams to score: YES (Both teams have hit the back of the net in seven of their last nine matchups).

Tip 3 - Goals - Over/under 2.5 - Over 2.5 goals (There have been over 2.5 goals in five of Lille's last six games) .

Edited by Bhargav