Lille vs Sevilla prediction, preview, team news and more | UEFA Champions League 2021-22

The UEFA Champions League returns this midweek and will see Lille host Sevilla in Group G on Wednesday night.

Lille began their Champions League campaign with a goalless draw against Wolfsburg on home turf. They then faced Austrian side Salzburg in their second Champions League game and lost 2-1.

Burak Yilmaz scored a second-half consolation goal for the French side after they went two goals behind.

Lille are therefore winless in their Champions League run so far and sit bottom of the group with one point. They will be looking to pick up their first win as they face Sevilla on Wednesday.

Like their hosts, Sevilla are winless in their Champions League games this season. They held on for a 1-1 draw in their first game against Salzburg before repeating the same scoreline when they faced Wolfsburg in their next encounter.

Sevilla sit second in the group and are joined by third-placed Wolfsburg. The Spanish outfit will also be looking to kickstart their European campaign with a win on Wednesday.

Lille vs Sevilla Head-to-Head

There have been just three meetings between Lille and Sevilla in the past, all of which took place in the UEFA Europa League. Lille have won two of those games while Sevilla have won the other.

The two sides last met in the round of 16 of the European competition back in 2006. Sevilla won 2-0 and ultimately advanced.

Lille Form Guide (UEFA Champions League): L-D

Sevilla Form Guide (UEFA Champions League): D-D

Lille vs Sevilla Team News

Lille

Sven Botman sustained an injury while away on international duty and is expected to miss the midweek game. Leo Jardim is also out with an injury.

Injured: Sven Botman, Leo Jardim

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

Sevilla

Joan Jordan came off injured in Sevilla's last game and will miss Wednesday's game. Youssef En-Nesyri is set to return from his suspension but he is struggling with an injury and his involvement is in doubt.

Injured: Joan Jordan

Doubtful: Youssef En-Nesyri

Suspended: None

Lille vs Sevilla Predicted XI

Lille Predicted XI (4-4-2): Ivo Grbic; Zeki Celik, Jose Fonte, Tiago Djalo, Reinaldo Mandava; Jonathan Ikone, Benjamin Andre, Xeka, Jonathan Bamba; Jonathan David, Burak Yilmaz

Sevilla Predicted XI (4-3-3): Bono; Jesus Navas, Jules Kounde, Diego Carlos, Marcos Acuña; Thomas Delaney, Fernando, Ivan Rakitić; Lucas Ocampos, Rafa Mir, Suso

Lille vs Sevilla Prediction

Lille have won one of their last three games, losing the other two. They have, however, lost just once at home this season and will want to make the most of their home advantage on Wednesday.

Sevilla have been in far better form than their hosts this season and have lost just once across all competitions. The Spanish outfit should be able to get their first Champions League win when they face Lille.

Prediction: Lille 1-2 Sevilla

