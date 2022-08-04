Lillestrom vs Royal Antwerp Prediction and Betting Tips | 4th August 2022

Lillestrom SK and Royal Antwerp FC go head-to-head in the first leg of their Europa Conference League third-round clash on Thursday.

The Norwegian Eliteserien side head into the game on a run of four consecutive victories and will look to continue in the same vein.

Lillestrom made it two wins from two in the Eliteserien on Sunday when they saw off Sarpsborg 2-0 away from home.

This followed a 6-2 aggregate win over SJK in the second round of the Conference League qualifiers back in July.

Lillestrom have now won their last four games across all competitions, stretching back to a 1-0 loss against Viking on July 10.

Meanwhile, Royal Antwerp maintained their perfect start to the 2022-23 Belgian Jupiler League as they claimed a 1-0 win over Zulte Waregem last time out.

Prior to that, they cruised through the second round of the Conference League qualifiers courtesy of a 2-0 aggregate win over FC Drita.

Antwerp are unbeaten in their last seven games across all competitions, dating back to May’s 3-1 loss against Club Brugge.

Lillestrom vs Royal Antwerp Head-To-Head and Key Numbers

This will be the first-ever meeting between Lillestrom and Antwerp, who will both be looking to begin their rivalry on a high and place one foot in the next qualifying round.

Lillestrom are currently on a four-game winning streak, scoring 10 goals and conceding three in that time.

Royal Antwerp are unbeaten in seven straight games across all competitions, claiming six wins and one draw.

Lillestrom head into Thursday on a run of eight wins from their last nine games on home turf.

Antwerp have won their last three away games in all competitions, scoring five goals and keeping three clean sheets in that time.

Lillestrom vs Royal Antwerp Prediction

Off the back of impressive performances in the second qualifying round, Lillestrom and Antwerp will head into Thursday’s game with sky-high confidence. The Norwegian side are in great form at home and we are backing them to maintain this fine run and claim a vital first-leg win.

Prediction: Lillestrom 2-1 Royal Antwerp

Lillestrom vs Royal Antwerp Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Lillestrom

Tip 2: Game to have less than 4.5 cards - Yes (There have been fewer than five bookings in five of Antwerp’s last seven games)

Tip 4: First to score - Lillestrom (Lillestrom have opened the scoring in four of their last five games)

