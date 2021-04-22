Lincoln City vs Hull City prediction, preview, team news and more | League One 2020-21

Lincoln City are set to play host to Hull City at the Sincil Bank on Saturday for their latest League One fixture.

Lincoln City come into this game on the back of a 1-0 win over Jimmy Floyd Hasselbaink's Burton Albion on Tuesday at the Pirelli Stadium. A first-half goal from young centre-back Timothy Eyoma, on loan from Tottenham Hotspur, ensured victory for Michael Appleton's Lincoln City.

Hull City, on the other hand, drew 2-2 against Lee Johnson's Sunderland yesterday at the KCOM Stadium. First-half goals from Northern Ireland international Jordan Jones, on loan from Rangers, veteran midfielder Grant Leadbitter for Sunderland was cancelled out by a brace from striker Josh Magennis for Hull City.

Lincoln City vs Hull City Head-to-Head

In two head-to-head encounters between the two sides, Lincoln City have won one game and drawn the other one.

Football is nothing without you ❤️ pic.twitter.com/sDnkeIMx3x — Lincoln City FC (@LincolnCity_FC) April 19, 2021

The two clubs last faced each other earlier this year in League One, with the game ending in a 0-0 draw. Hull City registered no shots on target, while Lincoln City managed only one.

Lincoln City form guide in League One: W-W-W-D-L

Hull City form guide in League One: D-W-W-W-W

Lincoln City vs Hull City Team News

Lincoln City

Lincoln City will be without Scotland international Liam Bridcutt and attacker Tom Hopper, who are both nursing injuries. Other than that there are no known issues and manager Michael Appleton is expected to have a fully fit squad at his disposal.

Injured: Liam Bridcutt, Tom Hopper

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

Hull City

Meanwhile, Hull City manager Grant McCann will be unable to call upon the services of Austrian winger Thomas Mayer and young defender Festus Arthur, while there are doubts over the availability of defender Max Clark.

Injured: Thomas Mayer, Festus Arthur

Doubtful: Max Clark

Suspended: None

Lincoln City vs Hull City Predicted XI

Lincoln City Predicted XI (4-2-3-1): Alex Palmer, Regan Poole, Lewis Montsma, Timothy Eyoma, Tayo Edun, James Jones, Conor McGrandles, Anthony Scully, Brennan Johnson, Morgan Rogers, Callum Morton

Hull City Predicted XI (4-2-3-1): Matt Ingram, Lewie Coyle, Alfie Jones, Jacob Greaves, Callum Elder, Regan Slater, Greg Docherty, Mallik Wilks, George Honeyman, Keane Lewis-Potter, Josh Magennis

💥 Last Five Games: Josh Magennis



🆚 Crewe ⚽️

🆚 Northampton 🅰️

🆚 Plymouth ⚽️

🆚 Fleetwood ⚽️

🆚 Sunderland ⚽️⚽️



🙌 The forward is enjoying his best scoring season!#hcafc | #theTigers pic.twitter.com/UVTSbWM0KX — Hull City (@HullCity) April 21, 2021

Lincoln City vs Hull City Prediction

Lincoln City are 4th in the League One table, and have won three consecutive league games. Young Wales international Brennan Johnson, on loan from Nottingham Forest, has been in fine form this season and should be given a chance in the Championship next season.

Hull City, on the other hand, are at the top of the league table and have won of their last five league games. Young attacker Mallik Wilks has been in excellent this season, while former Sunderland midfielder George Honeyman has done well as well.

A close match is on the cards, but Hull City should be able to emerge victorious.

Prediction: Lincoln City 0-1 Hull City

