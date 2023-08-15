Lincoln Red Imps vs Ballkani Prediction and Betting Tips | 17th August 2023 

Lincoln Red Imps host Ballkani at the Pristina City Stadium on Thursday for the second leg of their UEFA Europa Conference League third qualifying round.

The Gibraltar outfit were beaten 2-0 in Kosovo last week, thanks to two second-half goals from Meriton Korenica and Lorenc Trashi.

Having reached the group stages of the Conference League last year, for their first appearance in Europe, Ballkani are now on the brink of reaching the playoffs once again.

Ilir Daja's side extended their winning run to four games in all competitions at the weekend following a 1-0 victory over Liria in the Football Superleague of Kosovo.

Meanwhile, Red Imps are left to win the return leg by three or more goals to reach the playoffs. Since their appearance in the group stages of the Europa Conference League two years ago, the Gibraltar side have faced a series of disappointments in the qualifiers. In fact, this season alone, they have lost all three of their qualifying matches.

Lincoln Red Imps vs Ballkani Head-To-Head and Key Numbers

This is only the second official clash between Lincoln Red Imps and Ballkani.

Lincoln Red Imps have played Kosovan teams four times in their history, winning just once.

Lincoln Red Imps have lost all three of their European qualifying matches this season: 2-1 and 4-0 defeats to Qarabag in the Champions League qualifiers and now a 2-0 loss to Ballkani in the Conference League qualifiers.

Ballkani have won their last four matches in all competitions.

In six official games this season, Ballkani have won five and kept a clean sheet in four of them.

Lincoln Red Imps have lost five of their last six home games in Europe (including qualifiers and the main event).

Ballkani have scored four goals in two of their last three away games in European qualifiers: 4-3 vs Sivasspor in 2022-23 Conference League, 4-1 vs Larne in the qualifiers this season.

Lincoln Red Imps vs Ballkani Prediction

Lincoln Red Imps have been atrocious in European games this season. It's unlikely that they will win by three or more goals to overturn the deficit. In fact. Ballkani's winning run means the Kosovan outfit could cap off a double here.

Prediction: Lincoln Red Imps 0-1 Ballkani

Lincoln Red Imps vs Ballkani Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Result: Ballkani to win

Tip 2 - Goals over/under 2.5: Under 2.5

Tip 3 - Both teams to score: No