Lincoln Red Imps vs Braga Prediction and Betting Tips | August 21st 2025

Lincoln Red Imps will welcome Braga to the Estádio Algarve in the first leg of the UEFA Europa League qualifying playoffs on Thursday. The hosts have never qualified for the group phase of the competition and will play in the qualifying playoffs for the first time. Os Arcebispos were eliminated from the league phase last season.

Ad

The Red Imps overcame Noah 6-5 on penalties in the third qualifying round. They met Magpies in the Pepe Reyes Cup on Sunday and recorded a 3-0 win. Lee Chipolina, Tjay De Barr, and Enrique Gómez Berna were on the scoresheet in that match.

The visitors defeated CFR 1907 Cluj 4-1 on aggregate in the third qualifying round. They extended their winning streak in all competitions to five games with a 3-0 away triumph over Alverca in the Primeira Liga last week. Diego Rodrigues, Ricardo Horta, and Amine El Ouazzani were on the scoresheet in the first half.

Ad

Trending

Lincoln Red Imps vs Braga Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

The two teams will meet for the first time.

The Red Imps are unbeaten in their last three games, playing out two draws.

Os Arcebispos have enjoyed an unbeaten start to the 2025-26 season, winning five of the six games.

The hosts have scored more than one goal in just one of their last seven games in the Europa League qualifiers.

The visitors are unbeaten in their last 10 games in the Europa League. They have scored at least two goals in seven games in that period.

The Red Imps have seen under 2.5 goals in their three competitive home games this season.

Os Arcebispos have kept three clean sheets in their four games in the Europa League qualifiers this season.

Ad

Lincoln Red Imps vs Braga Prediction

The Red Imps have lost just one of their last six competitive home games, and they have kept three clean sheets in that period. Notably, they are winless in their last six games in the European qualifiers, failing to score in two.

Os Arcebispos have enjoyed an unbeaten record across all competitions this season. They have scored at least two goals in their last four games. They have won their last three games while keeping clean sheets and will look to build on that form. Notably, they are unbeaten away from home in the European qualifiers since 2009.

Ad

Considering the recent form of the two teams in European qualifiers, we back the visitors to register a comfortable win.

Prediction: Lincoln Red Imps 1-3 Braga

Lincoln Red Imps vs Braga Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Braga to win

Tip 2: Goals - Over/Under 2.5 Goals - Over 2.5 goals

Tip 3: Both teams to score - Yes

Tip 4: At least one goal to be scored in the second half - Yes

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Shubham Dupare Shubham is a football journalist with a wealth of experience. It was Zidane's infamous headbutt at the 2006 World Cup final that got him hooked on to the sport. Shubham contributed to the 2022 FIFA World Cup coverage at Sportskeeda, producing match previews and even minute-to-minute live blogs. Apart from writing articles, he is adept at fact-checking and researching trends, and at communicating with the editorial team.



For all fans, he has one message: "Football is my cup of tea, let's talk football over a cup of tea." Know More