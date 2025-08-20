Lincoln Red Imps vs Braga Prediction and Betting Tips | August 21st 2025

Lincoln Red Imps will welcome Braga to the Estádio Algarve in the first leg of the UEFA Europa League qualifying playoffs on Thursday. The hosts have never qualified for the group phase of the competition and will play in the qualifying playoffs for the first time. Os Arcebispos were eliminated from the league phase last season.
The Red Imps overcame Noah 6-5 on penalties in the third qualifying round. They met Magpies in the Pepe Reyes Cup on Sunday and recorded a 3-0 win. Lee Chipolina, Tjay De Barr, and Enrique Gómez Berna were on the scoresheet in that match.
The visitors defeated CFR 1907 Cluj 4-1 on aggregate in the third qualifying round. They extended their winning streak in all competitions to five games with a 3-0 away triumph over Alverca in the Primeira Liga last week. Diego Rodrigues, Ricardo Horta, and Amine El Ouazzani were on the scoresheet in the first half.
Lincoln Red Imps vs Braga Head-to-Head and Key Numbers
- The two teams will meet for the first time.
- The Red Imps are unbeaten in their last three games, playing out two draws.
- Os Arcebispos have enjoyed an unbeaten start to the 2025-26 season, winning five of the six games.
- The hosts have scored more than one goal in just one of their last seven games in the Europa League qualifiers.
- The visitors are unbeaten in their last 10 games in the Europa League. They have scored at least two goals in seven games in that period.
- The Red Imps have seen under 2.5 goals in their three competitive home games this season.
- Os Arcebispos have kept three clean sheets in their four games in the Europa League qualifiers this season.
Lincoln Red Imps vs Braga Prediction
The Red Imps have lost just one of their last six competitive home games, and they have kept three clean sheets in that period. Notably, they are winless in their last six games in the European qualifiers, failing to score in two.
Os Arcebispos have enjoyed an unbeaten record across all competitions this season. They have scored at least two goals in their last four games. They have won their last three games while keeping clean sheets and will look to build on that form. Notably, they are unbeaten away from home in the European qualifiers since 2009.
Considering the recent form of the two teams in European qualifiers, we back the visitors to register a comfortable win.
Prediction: Lincoln Red Imps 1-3 Braga
Lincoln Red Imps vs Braga Betting Tips
Tip 1: Result - Braga to win
Tip 2: Goals - Over/Under 2.5 Goals - Over 2.5 goals
Tip 3: Both teams to score - Yes
Tip 4: At least one goal to be scored in the second half - Yes