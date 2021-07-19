Lincoln Red Imps vs CFR Cluj prediction, preview, team news and more | UEFA Champions League Qualifiers 2021-22

The UEFA Champions League is back in action with another set of qualifiers this week as Lincoln Red Imps take on CFR Cluj at the Victoria Stadium on Wednesday. Both teams have been impressive in recent weeks and will need to prove a point in this game.

Lincoln Red Imps have not made much of an impact on the European stage and will look to create history this year. The Gibraltar outfit stunned Fola Esch with a 5-0 victory in the previous round but will face an uphill battle in this match.

CFR Cluj, on the other hand, do have some experience on the European stage but will have to be wary against a determined side. The Romanians edged Borac Banja Luka to a narrow aggregate victory last week and will need to step up in this fixture.

Lincoln Red Imps qualify for 2nd round of Champions League after 5-0 win at Victoria Stadiumhttps://t.co/pSStE8IzH0 — GBC News (@GBCNewsroom) July 13, 2021

Lincoln Red Imps vs CFR Cluj Head-to-Head

Lincoln Red Imps have never played an official fixture against CFR Cluj and will be intent on making their mark in this fixture. The Romanian giants have done well in their qualification campaign so far and will need to take it up a notch in this match.

The team from Gibraltar has been impressive against strong opponents in the recent past and can be lethal on its day. Lincoln Red Imps have never reached the UEFA Champions League and will have their eyes on the prize this week.

Lincoln Red Imps form guide: W-D-W-W-D

CFR Cluj form guide: W-L-L-W-D

Lincoln Red Imps need to win this game

Lincoln Red Imps

Lincoln Red Imps have a fully-fit squad at their disposal and will need to field their strongest team in this match. The Gibraltar outfit was impressive against Fola Esch and is set to name a similar lineup against CFR Cluj.

Injured: None

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

CFR Cluj have a strong squad

CFR Cluj

Alexandru Ionita remains the only absentee for CFR Cluj and is currently serving a ban. The Romanian outfit is unlikely to make drastic changes to its team for this game.

Injured: None

Doubtful: None

Suspended: Alexandru Ionita

Lincoln Red Imps vs CFR Cluj Predicted XI

Lincoln Red Imps Predicted XI (4-3-3): Manuel Soler; Kian Ronan, Bernardo Lopes, Roy Chipolina, Ethan Britto; Graeme Torrilla, Mustapha Yahaya, Marco Rosa Blanco; Fernando Carralero, Tjay De Barr, Brian Gomez

CFR Cluj the first beneficiaries of UEFA’s decision to scrap away goals. Into extra time in Banjaluka as they look to avoid embarrassment in the UCL 1st qualifying round in Bosnia — Nigel Adderley (@nadderley) July 13, 2021

CFR Cluj Predicted XI (4-2-3-1): Giedrius Arlauskis; Mateo Sousic, Rachid Bouhenna, Mike Cestor, Camora; Runar Mar Sigurjonsson, Jonathan Rodriguez; Ciprian Deac, Constantin Paun, Ionut Costache; Billel Omrani

Lincoln Red Imps vs CFR Cluj Prediction

CFR Cluj have plenty of European experience and their participation in the UEFA Europa League over the years holds them in good stead ahead of this game. The Romanians suffered a scare in their previous game and will hope for a more comfortable outing this week.

Lincoln Red Imps can be lethal on their day but will have to be at their best against a stronger opponent. CFR Cluj are the better team on paper and should be able to manage another victory this week.

Prediction: Lincoln Red Imps 1-3 CFR Cluj

Edited by Aditya Hosangadi