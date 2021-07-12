Lincoln Red Imps vs Fola Esch prediction, preview, team news and more | UEFA Champions League 2021-22

Lincoln Red Imps are set to play Fola Esch at the Victoria Stadium tomorrow in the second leg of the first qualifying round of the UEFA Champions League.
Lincoln Red Imps faced Fola Esch a few days ago for the first leg at the Stade Emile Mayrisch, with the game ending in a 2-2 draw. Goals from Spanish midfielder Fernando Carralero and young Gibraltarian left-back Ethan Britto for Lincoln Red Imps was cancelled out by goals from Luxembourg international Stefano Bensi and midfielder Denis Ahmetxhekaj for Fola Esch.
Lincoln Red Imps vs Fola Esch Head-to-Head
The two clubs faced each other for the first time in the first leg of the first qualifying round of the Champions League a few days ago.
Lincoln Red Imps form guide in the Champions League: D
Fola Esch form guide in the Champions League: D
Lincoln Red Imps vs Fola Esch Team News
Lincoln Red Imps
Lincoln Red Imps have no known injury issues and manager Mick McElwee is expected to have a fully fit squad at his disposal.
Injured: None
Doubtful: None
Suspended: None
Fola Esch
Meanwhile, Fola Esch manager Sebastien Grandjean could be without Luxembourger midfielder Bob Simon, who is nursing an injury. Other than that there are no known issues.
Injured: None
Doubtful: Bob Simon
Suspended: None
Lincoln Red Imps vs Fola Esch Predicted XI
Lincoln Red Imps Predicted XI (4-3-3): Manuel Soler, Kian Ronan, Bernardo Lopes, Roy Chipolina, Ethan Britto, Graeme Torrilla, Mustapha Yahaya, Marco Rosa Blanco, Fernando Carralero, Tjay De Barr, Brian Gomez
Fola Esch Predicted XI (4-4-2): Emanuel Tomas Cabral, Sylvio Ouassiero, Julien Klein, Cristiano Pascoal, Gregory Grisez, Denis Ahmetxhekaj, Mirza Mustafic, Veldin Muharemovic, Rodrigo Dikaba, Stefano Bensi, Rodrigo Parreira
Lincoln Red Imps vs Fola Esch Prediction
Lincoln Red Imps are one of the biggest teams in Gibraltar, and have achieved incredible domestic success over the years. In 2016 they beat Brendan Rodgers' Celtic 1-0 in the first leg of second round game of UEFA Champions League qualifying stage, and this is regarded as one of the biggest wins in the club's history.
Fola Esch, on the other hand, won the Luxembourg National Division last season, with striker Stefano Bensi one of their key players. The 32-year old is a highly-experienced striker with 55 caps for the Luxembourg national team, and he will be key against Lincoln Red Imps.
Lincoln Red Imps might just edge past Fola Esch here.
Prediction: Lincoln Red Imps 2-1 Fola Esch
