Lincoln Red Imps vs Lech Poznan Prediction and Betting Tips | October 23rd 2025 

Lincoln Red Imps and Lech Poznan will battle for three points in a UEFA Conference League fixture on Thursday (October 23rd). The game will be played at the Victoria Stadium.
The hosts are coming into the game on the back of a 3-0 away win over College 1975 FC in the Gilbraltar National League. They were 2-0 up at the break and added a third goal in the second half.
Poznan, meanwhile, shared the spoils in a 2-2 draw at home to Pogon Szczecin in the Polish Ekstraklasa. They were behind at the break to Kamil Grosicki's 15th-minute strike while Mikael Ishak equalized six minutes into the second half. Leo Bengtsson put them ahead in the 89th minute to seemingly win the game, but Paul Mukairu had other ideas, as he equalized in injury time.
The Railwaymen will shift attention to the continent, where they began their Conference League campaign with a 4-1 home win over Rapid Vienna. Lincoln were thrashed 5-0 away to Zrinjski.
Lincoln Red Imps vs Lech Poznan Head-to-Head and Key Numbers
- This will be the first meeting between the two sides.
- Four of Poznan's last five games across competitions have witnessed goals at both ends and also produced three goals or more.
- Lincoln Red Imps' last nine competitive games have produced over 2.5 goals.
- Red Imps are facing Polish opposition for the first time in their history. Poznan are also facing opposition from Gibraltar for the first time.
- Poznan are unbeaten in their last six games across competitions (three wins).
- Red Imps have not scored more than once in any of their last eight games in European competition.
Lincoln Red Imps vs Lech Poznan Prediction
Lincoln Red Imps started off their European sojourn this season in the UEFA Champions League qualifiers but had to settle for the Conference League. Their campaign did not get off to the best start and fans of the club will be weary of their side's last appearance here that saw them eliminated early.
Lech Poznan also started off in the UCL qualifiers but are more established than their hosts on the continent.
The Poles are the favorites here. We back them to claim a comfortable win with goals at both ends.
Prediction: Lincoln Red Imps 1-3 Lech Poznan
Lincoln Red Imps vs Lech Poznan Betting Tips
Tip 1 - Lech Poznan to win
Tip 2 - Both teams to score
Tip 3 - Over 2.5 goals