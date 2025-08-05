Lincoln Red Imps vs Noah Prediction and Betting Tips | 7th August 2025

Lincoln Red Imps host Noah for the first leg of their clash in the UEFA Europa League third qualifying round on Thursday. After seeing their Champions League hopes crushed by Red Star Belgrade, who beat them 6-1 on aggregate in the second qualifying round, the Gibraltar side dropped to this competition.

Red Imps now have another shot at the Europa League, a competition they've never previously qualified for in five attempts. The farthest the side have managed is the third round of the qualifiers in the 2021, 2023 and 2024 seasons.

Now, into the same round, Juanjo Bezares' side will be hoping to break the jinx and reach the playoffs. But standing in their way are the Armenian side Noah, who are attempting to reach a major European tournament for just the fourth year.

Last year, the side scripted history by reaching the Europa Conference League finals but couldn't make it beyond the group stages after winning just once in six games.

Upon being crowned the Armenian Premier League champions, Noah made it to the Champions League qualifiers, but Ferencvaros ended their run with a 6-4 aggregate victory in the second round. Their qualifying hopes are not over yet, as Sandro Perković's side can still make it to the Europa League if all goes well in these qualifiers.

Lincoln Red Imps vs Noah Head-To-Head and Key Numbers

This will be the first official clash between the sides in history.

Noah are winless in their last eight European games away from home.

The Armenian side have conceded 18 goals in their last four away games in Europe.

Lincoln Red Imps have won three of their last four home games in Europe.

Lincoln Red Imps vs Noah Prediction

The Red Imps will be looking to capitalize on Noah's poor defensive record away from home, which has seen them ship 18 goals in the last four games on the road.

Having never made it to the playoffs, the Gibraltar side have a chance to break the jinx by taking a lead in the tie here.

Prediction: Lincoln Red Imps 3-1 Noah

Lincoln Red Imps vs Noah Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Result: Lincoln Red Imps to win

Tip 2 - Goals over/under 2.5: Over 2.5 goals

Tip 3 - Both teams to score: Yes

About the author Sachin Bhat He's been a die-hard football fan for the past 12 years and found love in Real Madrid while Cristiano Ronaldo is his all-time favorite player. Won't shut about Real Madrid's three-peat in the Champions League. Know More