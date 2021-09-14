Lincoln Red Imps vs PAOK prediction, preview, team news and more | UEFA Europa Conference League 2021-22 

Lincoln Red Imps will host PAOK at the Victoria Stadium on Thursday, with three points on the line in the opening game of the newly-formed UEFA Europa Conference League.

The hosts made history by becoming the first Gilbraltan side to feature in the group stage of a continental competition. They secured their spot in Europe's third-tier competition by eliminating Latvian side Riga FC on penalties.

PAOK progressed ahead of Rijeka thanks to their 3-1 aggregate victory in the playoff stage of the competition.

The visitors come into the game on the back of a shock 1-0 defeat to Giannina on home soil in the Greek Super League. Pedro Conde scored in the 86th minute to give his side all three points.

Lincoln Red Imps have not been in action since eliminating Riga in the playoffs last month.

Lincoln Red Imps vs PAOK Head-to-Head

This will be the first meeting between the two sides. They have been drawn in Group F alongside Slovan Bratislava and Copenhagen.

The visitors have won three of their last five matches in all competitions.

Lincoln Red Imps form guide (all competitions): W-D-D-L-L

PAOK form guide (all competitions): L-W-W-D-W

Lincoln Red Imps vs PAOK Team News

Lincoln Red Imps

There are no known injuries or suspension concerns for the home side.

Injuries: None

Suspension: None

PAOK

Omar El Kaddouri (thigh), Sverrir Ingason (knee), Nelson Oliveira (knee) and Rodrigo (knee) will all miss the trip to Gibraltar due to fitness issues.

Furthermore, Andrija Zivkovic is currently in quarantine after testing positive for COVID-19.

Injuries: Omar El Kaddouri, Sverrir Ingason, Nelson Oliveira, Rodrigo

Suspension: None

COVID-19: Andrija Zivkovic

Lincoln Red Imps vs PAOK Predicted XI

Lincoln Red Imps Predicted XI (4-3-3): Lolo Soler (GK); Jesus Tuscano, Scott Wiseman, Bernardo Lopes, John Sergeant; Graeme Torilla, Marco Rosa, Liam Walker; Ethan Brito, Kike Gomez, Fernando Carralero

PAOK Predicted XI (4-2-3-1): Zivko Zivkovic (GK); Vieirinha, Jese Crespo, Fernando Varela, Lucas Taylor; Stefan Schwab, Douglas Augusto; Diego Biseswar, Shinji Kagawa, Thomas Murg; Karol Swiderski

Lincoln Red Imps vs PAOK Prediction

The hosts have overachieved by getting to this stage, so anything they achieve from here on is a bonus.

There is a distinct gulf in class between the two sides and barring an unlikely upset, there should be only one winner here. We are predicting a comfortable victory for PAOK.

Prediction: Lincoln Red Imps 0-3 PAOK

