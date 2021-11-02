Lincoln Red Imps vs Slovan Bratislava prediction, preview, team news and more | UEFA Europa Conference League 2021-22

Lincoln Red Imps host Slovan Bratislava at Tehelné pole on Thursday in the UEFA Europa Conference League looking for their first win of the campaign.

With three defeats from three, the Gibraltar outfit are languishing at the bottom of Group F without a single point and just one goal scored.

However, their form has improved lately, scoring eight times in their last two domestic games to build momentum ahead of their latest European encounter.

Their Slovakian rivals, meanwhile, are in third place with four points, having beaten the Lincolns 2-0 in the first-leg last month.

Lincoln Red Imps vs Slovan Bratislava Head-To-Head

This is the second consecutive year that Lincoln and Bratislava have met.

Last year, the Slovak side won 4-2 on aggregate in the third qualifying round of the Europa League, including a 3-1 victory here in Gibraltar.

Last month, they continued their unbeaten run against them with a 2-0 victory in the Slovakian capital.

Lincoln Red Imps Form Guide (all competitions): L-W-L-W-W

Slivan Bratislava Form Guide (all competitions): W-W-W-W-W

Lincoln Red Imps vs Slovan Bratislava Team News

Lincoln Red Imps

The Lincolns have an injury-free squad and will be upbeat following their back-to-back wins in the league.

Head coach Mike McElwee might field the same XI that ran riot against Lynx, with in-form striker Kike Gomez leading the line.

Dyle Coeling may return in goal ahead of Lolo Soler, who started on Saturday.

Injured: None

Suspended: None

Unavailable: None

Slovan Bratislava

The Sky Blues have a few injury concerns going into the match, with five players currently unavailable.

They include Alen Mustafic, who's down with a shoulder injury, while Lukas Pauschek has muscle problems.

David Holman is a long-term absentee with a cruciate ligament injury.

Injured: Alen Mustafic, Lukas Pauschek, David Holman, Lucas Lovat, Richard Krizan

Suspended: None

Unavailable: None

Lincoln Red Imps vs Slovan Bratislava Predicted XI

Lincoln Red Imps (4-2-3-1): Dayle Coleing; Jack Sergeant, Roy Chipolina, Bernardo Lopes, Jesus Toscano; Marco Rosa, Graeme Torrilla; Fernando Carralero, Liam Walker, Ethan Britto; Kike Gomez.

Slovan Bratislava (4-4-2): Adrian Chovan; Jurij Medvedev, Guram Kashia, Vasil Bozhikov, Jaromir Zmrhal; Aleksandar Cavric, Uche Agbo, Jaba Kankava, Andre Green; Samuel Mraz, Ezekiel Henty.

Lincoln Red Imps vs Slovan Bratislava Prediction

The Lincolns have lost all three of their European games this season, but have developed confidence ahead of matchday four with convincing wins in the league.

Bratislava are on a good run of form too but may have to settle for a draw here.

Prediction: Lincoln Red Imps 2-2 Slovan Bratislava

