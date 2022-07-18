Linfield vs Bodo/Glimt prediction, preview, team news, and more | UEFA Champions League Qualifiers 2022-23

Linfield will entertain Bodo/Glimt at Windsor Park in the first leg of the second round of qualifying for the UEFA Champions League on Tuesday.

Both sides counted upon home advantage in their previous round of fixtures to secure narrow wins. Linfield overturned a one-goal deficit against the New Saints to secure a 2-1 win on aggregate while a 3-0 win in the home leg helped Bodo/Glmit against KI.

KI scored three goals in the second leg but Victor Boniface, who scored a hat-trick in the first leg, bagged a crucial goal from the penalty spot to help his team to a 4-3 win on aggregate.

Linfield played a friendly game against H&W Welders on Saturday, securing an 8-1 win while Bodo/Glimt continued their league campaign with a 2-0 win over HamKam thanks to Amahl Pellegrino's second-half brace.

Linfield vs Bodo/Glimt Head-to-Head

This will be the first-ever meeting between the two sides across all competitions. Both Linfield and Bodo/Glimt have made it to the group stage fixtures of a UEFA-affiliated competition just once.

Linfield made it to the quarter-finals of the erstwhile European Cup in the 1996-67 campaign while Bodo made it to the quarter-finals last season.

Linfield form guide (all competitions): W-W-W-L-L

Bodo/Glimt form guide (all competitions): W-L-W-W-L

Linfield vs Bodo/Glimt Team News

Linfield

The Blues have no reported absentees for the home leg of the qualifiers. Ross Larkin has been left out of the squad while Eetu Vertainen's involvement is doubtful.

Injured: None.

Doubtful: Eetu Vertainen.

Suspended: None.

Unavailable: Ross Larkin.

Bodo/Glimt

Sondre Fet will likely miss the remainder of the season with a serious injury while Ola Solbakken is out with a dislocated shoulder. Lasse Nordaa, Morten Konradsen and Brede Moe are the other absentees with injuries for the visitors.

Sigurd Kvile has not been included in the squad for the second-round fixtures and will play no part in the tie.

Injured: Sondre Brunstad Fet, Morten Konradsen, Brede Moe, Ola Solbakken.

Doubtful: Lasse Nordaa.

Suspended: None.

Unavailable: Sigurd Kvile.

Linfield vs Bodo/Glimt Prediction

Linfield (4-3-3): Chris Johns (GK); Daniel Finlayson, Sam Roscoe, Ben Hall, Matthew Clarke; Chris Shields, Jamie Mulgrew, Stephen Fallon; Joel Cooper, Robbie McDaid, Kirk Millar

Bodo/Glimt (4-3-3): Nikita Khaikin (GK); Alfons Sampsted, Japhet Sery Larsen, Marius Hoibraten, Brice Wembangomo; Hugo Vetlesen, Elias Hagen, Ulrik Saltnes; Amahl Pellegrino, Victor Boniface, Runar Espejord.

The two sides are expected to play out a closely contested game on Tuesday but Linfield are favorites at home. Den Gule Horde are expected to find the back of the net in this game but will likely find themselves trailing on aggregate heading into the home leg of the fixture.

Prediction: Linfield 2-1 Bodo/Glimt

