Linfield vs Rigas FS prediction, preview, team news and more | UEFA Europa Conference League playoffs 2022-23

Linfield will host Rigas FS for the second leg of the UEFA Europa Conference League playoffs on Thursday as both teams try to secure a group stage spot.

Their first-leg fixture ended 2-2, with the home team Rigas making the tie competitive by securing two late goals. Fred Friesenbichler's 88th-minute goal, coupled with a 96th-minute strike by Ziga Lipuscek, ensured Rigas stayed alive in the tie as they travel to Northern Ireland for the second leg.

Linfield vs Rigas FS Head-to-Head

This will be the second meeting between the two teams. Their first meeting was the first-leg outing of the tie, which ended 2-2. Linfield will undoubtedly start off as strong favorites now that they will be hosting the second leg.

Rigas FS form guide (all competitions): D-W-W-L-D

Linfield form guide (all competitions): D-W-L-L-L

Linfield vs Rigas FS Team News

Linfield

The hosts will have a fully fit squad for the second leg tie.

Injured: None.

Doubtful: None.

Suspended: None.

Unavailable: None.

Rigas FS

The visitors have no injury or suspension concerns ahead of this fixture.

Injured: None.

Doubtful: None.

Suspended: None.

Unavailable: None.

Linfield vs Rigas FS Predicted XIs

Linfield Predicted XI (4-3-3): Chris Johns (GK); Daniel Finlayson, Sam Roscoe, Ben Hall, Matthew Clarke; Chris Shields, Jamie Mulgrew, Stephen Fallon; Joel Cooper, Robbie McDaid, Jordan Stewart.

Rigas FS Predicted XI (4-5-1): Pavels Steinbours (GK), Elvis Stuglis, Petr Mares, Jovan Vlaukin, Stefan Panic, Tom Saric, Artur Zjurzins, Deniss Rakels, Cedric Koudio, Stefan Cetkovic, Andre Ilic.

Linfield vs Rigas FS Prediction

Both teams have a chance in this fixture, with the remaining tie in Northern Ireland deciding both teams' fates. Rigas saved themselves from virtual elimination by securing a comeback draw in the first leg, and they will be sensing an outside opportunity to secure a group stage spot.

The pressure will be on the favorites Linfield to overcome the challenge of the Latvia-based outfit. They will be reeling from the fact that they allowed Rigas to stay alive for the second leg by conceding two late goals.

Rigas will certainly enjoy being the underdogs for the second leg, with a very good chance of pulling off an upset.

Linfield, nonetheless, still possess the better squad and that should make the difference on the day.

Prediction: Linfield 2-1 Rigas FS

Edited by Peter P