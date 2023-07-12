Linfield vs Vllaznia Prediction and Betting Tips | July 13th 2023

Linfield will welcome Vllaznia to Windsor Park in the first leg of the UEFA Europa Conference League first-round qualifiers on Thursday.

The hosts played in the UEFA Europa League qualifiers last season and suffered an 8-0 thrashing at the hands of Zurich in the third round. Their best performance in Europe remains their appearance in the quarter-finals of the erstwhile European Cup in the 1966-67 campaign.

The visitors are in the Conference League qualifiers for the third season in a row. In the previous two editions, they were eliminated from the second round and they will look to improve upon that outcome this time around.

Both teams will play their first competitive match of the season on Thursday. The hosts have played four friendlies ahead of the match, suffering two defeats and recording two wins. The visitors will be playing their first game since May.

Linfield vs Vllaznia Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

The two teams will meet for the first time on Thursday.

The hosts have suffered just two defeats in their last 15 games in all competitions, with both losses coming in the friendly games earlier this month. Interestingly, both losses came at Thursday's venue.

The hosts have just three wins from their last 14 games in European qualifiers, with all three coming at home.

The visitors have suffered back-to-back defeats in their last four away games in European qualifiers, failing to score in two games in that period.

The hosts have just two wins from their last six home games in all competitions.

The visitors have just one win from their last nine away games, suffering four defeats.

The hosts have failed to score in four of their last six games in the qualifiers, though they have kept clean sheets in the other two games.

Linfield vs Vllaznia Prediction

The Blues have struggled in their recent qualifying games, with just two wins in six games. They have conceded 14 goals in that period while scoring just three goals. They have played three friendlies this month and will be better prepared for the match as compared to the visitors, who will play their first game since May.

The Red & Blues have just one win from their last eight games in the qualifiers. They have failed to score in four games in that period and suffered defeats in all four away games. As they are playing their first game since May, they might be a bit rusty also considering their poor away record in the qualifiers, we back the hosts to eke out a narrow win.

Prediction: Linfield 2-1 Vllaznia

Linfield vs Vllaznia Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Linfield to win

Tip 2: Goals - Over/Under 2.5 Goals - Over 2.5 goals

Tip 3: At least a goal to be scored in the first half - Yes

