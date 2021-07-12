Linfield vs Zalgiris prediction, preview, team news and more | UEFA Champions League qualifiers 2021-22

Linfield invite Zalgiris to Windsor Park in the second leg of their UEFA Champions League first-round qualifying tie on Tuesday night.

The two clubs had squared off at LFF Stadium in the first leg fixture last week and Zalgiris recorded a comfortable 3-1 win in their home game.

Neither of these teams have been able to make it into the Champions League finals so far. The hosts have played just two games since their triumph in the NIFL Premiership final against Larne.

The two games were friendly affairs against Scottish sides Kilmarnock and St. Mirren, which they lost 1-0 and 3-0 respectively.

Zalgiris have been in action in the A Lyga, the Lithuanian top-flight, and are currently at the top of the table. They are unbeaten across all competitions since May.

Victorious return to the Champions league! @Hugovidemont, Kiš and Sylvestr on the scoresheet as we defeated @OfficialBlues in the first leg.

Linfield vs Zalgiris Head-to-Head

The first leg clash in Lithuania last week was the first meeting between the two sides in competitive fixtures.

The Green Whites secured a 3-1 win in the game, in which Linfield goalkeeper Chris Johns was also credited with an own goal in the second half.

Linfield form guide (all competitions): L

Zalgiris form guide (all competitions): W-D-W-W-W

Linfield vs Zalgiris Team News

Linfield

At the moment, there are no injury or suspension concerns for the hosts, who've played just one game in the 2021-22 campaign.

The club secured the services of Ahmed Salam and Billy Chadwick over the weekend but the two players will not feature in the second leg fixture.

📝Linfield Football Club is delighted to announce the loan signings of winger Ahmed Salam and striker Billy Chadwick from @HullCity.



Welcome to Windsor Park, lads!🤝💙



🔗https://t.co/UAY46O9lmp pic.twitter.com/sPrddn14GF — Linfield FC (@OfficialBlues) July 9, 2021

Injuries: None

Doubtful: None

Suspension: None

Zalgiris

The visiting side do not have any known injury or suspension concerns for this away game. We expect them to field a similar lineup as they did in their 3-1 win.

Injuries: None

Doubtful: None

Suspension: None

Linfield vs Zalgiris Predicted XI

Linfield Predicted XI (4-5-1): Chris Johns; Michael Newberry, Jimmy Callacher, Matthew Clarke, Conor Pepper; Navid Nasseri, Chris Shields, Jamie Mulgrew, Cameron Palmer, Stephen Fallon; Christy Manzinga

Zalgiris Predicted XI (4-4-2): Edvinas Gertmonas; Saulius Mikoliunas, Elhadji Pape Diaw, Nemanja Ljubisavljevic, Joel Bopesu; Milen Gamakov, Tomislav Kis, Ovidijus Verbickas, Francis Kyeremah; Jakub Sylvestr, Hugo Videmort

Linfield vs Zalgiris Prediction

Between the two clubs, Zalgiris have played more competitive football this campaign so far and had a great outing in the first game.

Linfield have a slightly inexperienced squad at the moment that could struggle in this high-pressure game. We predict that Zalgiris will be dominant in this away game and secure a narrow victory.

Prediction: Linfield 1-2 Zalgiris

